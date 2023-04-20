Evelyn Bexley age 75 of Carrollton, Ga. passed away April 18, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Saturday April 22, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery Bowdon, Ga. Her viewing will be Friday, April 21, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To:Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga. 30117.(770) 832-9059.
