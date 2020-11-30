The Holy Spirit Emergency Shelter in Carrollton will not be holding its overnight sheltering program this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Shelter volunteers told the Times-Georgian on Monday they canceled the program this year because they are concerned for the safety of the volunteers, those who need shelter from the cold and those using the church where the overnight program is held.
Not having this program this winter highlights what one volunteer at the shelter said is a need for a “well-organized shelter” in the community. The emergency facility is only open if the temperature drops below 28 degrees two nights in a row, and provides a place to sleep overnight to those who want to get out of the cold.
In the past, the shelter would put residents who need a place to sleep overnight in Tabernacle Baptist Church’s Life Center.
The temperature will drop to 24 degrees on Tuesday night and 28 degrees on Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service website. That would satisfy the criteria for when the shelter would normally open its doors.
Laddie Carter, the founder of the shelter, said no overnight sheltering will take place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she and her team want to be cautious and do not want to spread the virus to others using the ministry for events.
Carter started the shelter in 2014, and the facility is used by homeless individuals during inclement weather. Services of the shelter include showers, clothing, laundry, hot meals, fellowship and Bible studies, as well as assistance for medical or prescription needs.
However, not having this program will affect the shelter’s already stressed budget, Carter said. The shelter operates with local funding from community members and grants without financial help from the government.
Shelter leaders are asking the community to continue to provide financial support to the shelter. For example, $50 could provide a bed to someone for a night and $25 could pay a heating bill, according to a Nov. 27 Facebook post by the organization.
“It’s a caution for the volunteers and the guests, but we would be very short on volunteers,” she said. “We are all volunteers and [with] the age group that normally volunteers, we would be very short-handed.”
Cheryl Lankenau, a volunteer at the shelter, added the volunteers would be willing to help if the shelter asked for assistance. She said it takes 30 volunteers to run the shelter, and the facility has a maximum of $15,000 a month to work with.
“Because of COVID, we are seeing an increase in COVID-related and medical-related requests for financial assistance,” she said. “That increase appears to be due to the fact that more and more people seem to be getting tested and finding positive results for COVID. They are getting laid off for two weeks, and those who live paycheck to paycheck, a two-week hiatus of not getting paid is devastating for them.”
Having a well-organized shelter open regardless of the weather would be beneficial for the volunteers and those who sleep on the facility’s cots overnight during the cold, Lankenau said. This would take a lot of manpower though, Carter added.
“This community needs a shelter that is providing services beyond just a cot overnight in the cold, but a means of helping people get back on their feet,” Lankenau said. “Especially during these times of COVID, with how you do everything is turned upside down.”
Carter added that residents who need a place to stay can text the shelter’s number at 470-729-2390 to get assistance.
But she noted this does not guarantee assistance, and she suggested other outreach programs in Carrollton such as Open Hands Ministry and the outreach done at St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church for those who need immediate help.
“This doesn’t guarantee that we can put them up, but we will get some information from them and then decide what we can do after that,” Carter said.
There are other groups that use the facility, including the bathrooms, the gymnasium and the meeting rooms, Lankenau said.
“We have to think about who else is in the facility, especially when it’s young children and their parents,” she said. “Churches are holding meetings in small groups during the holidays. They are holding Christmas shop, and there have been a lot of sports activities. Teams come in to practice in the gym. To ensure that everyone is safe, we thought we would try to provide hotel rooms for people.”
