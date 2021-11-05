Elizabeth Louise “Betty Lou” Skidmore Griffith, age 82 of Carroll County, GA passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at her residence.
She was born on May 24, 1939 in Cartersville, Georgia, the daughter of Albert Burton Skidmore and Kate Bush Skidmore.
Aside from her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Griffith; a son, Tony Griffith; and a brother, Albert Skidmore.
Survivors include her children: Sharon Griffith of Wedowee, Alabama, Mike and Tessie Griffith of Bowdon, and Marc and Lisa Griffith of Carrollton; a brother, William Skidmore; grandchildren: Beth Adamson and husband, Michael Adamson, Amber Griffith, Theresa Griffith, Jack Griffith, and Will Griffith; great-grandchildren: Katelyn Kirby, Kiley Kirby, and Megan Brimer. Mrs. Griffith also leaves behind her beloved dog and companion, Missy.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 1:30 pm with Marc Griffith, Theresa Griffith, and Tessie Griffith speaking. Music will be provided by Amber Griffith and Caleb Janney. Jack Griffith, Will Griffith, Kiley Kirby, Logan Parks, Steven Brimer, and Caleb Janney will serve as pallbearers. Interment will immediately follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
