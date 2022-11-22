The holidays tend to warrant a house full of overnight guests. Mornings with holiday company can be made much easier with these Thanksgiving breakfast recipe ideas.
EVERYTHING BAGEL CASSEROLE RECIPE
Ingredients
1 (1-lb.) breakfast sausage roll
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
4 everything-seasoned bagels, torn into 1-inch pieces
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup whole milk
8 large eggs
1 tablespoon hot sauce
11/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
6 scallions, thinly sliced (white and light green parts separated from dark green parts), divided
8 ounces sharp white Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 2 cups), divided
1 tablespoon everything bagel seasoning
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Cook sausage in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring often and breaking up meat using a wooden spoon, until cooked through, 6 to 7 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer sausage to a 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Do not wipe skillet clean. Add butter to drippings in skillet, and melt over medium. Add bagel pieces; cook, tossing often, until bagel pieces are coated and lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Add bagel pieces to sausage in baking dish. Set aside.
2. Place cream cheese in a large bowl, and slowly whisk in milk until combined. Add eggs, hot sauce, salt, pepper, white and light green parts of scallions, and 1 1/2 cups of the cheese; whisk until combined. Pour over bagel mixture in baking dish; toss lightly to evenly distribute all ingredients. Sprinkle evenly with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Let casserole stand at room temperature 30 minutes to allow bread to absorb the egg mixture.
3. Bake uncovered, in preheated oven until eggs are set and top of casserole is golden brown, about 30 minutes. Sprinkle casserole with everything bagel seasoning and dark green parts of scallions. Let stand 10 minutes. Serve.
Overnight/Make-Ahead option: Assemble casserole as directed in Steps 1 and 2. Cover assembled casserole, and refrigerate overnight. Preheat oven to 375°F; remove casserole from refrigerator, and let stand, uncovered, at room temperature while oven preheats. Bake as directed in Step 3, adding 5 to 6 minutes to bake time, if needed.
BLUEBERRY PANCAKE BREAKFAST CASSEROLE RECIPE
Ingredients
PANCAKES
13/4 cups (about 7.44 oz.) all-purpose flour
11/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon table salt
2 teaspoons granulated sugar
2 cups buttermilk
2 large eggs
1/4 cup salted butter, melted
Butter, for greasing griddle
CASSEROLE
11/2 cups heavy cream
1 cup whole milk
6 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup granulated sugar
3/4 cup fresh blueberries or thawed frozen blueberries
1 cup pure maple syrup
2 tablespoons salted butter
Directions
1. Prepare the Pancakes: Stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and 2 teaspoons sugar in a large bowl. Whisk together buttermilk and 2 eggs in a separate bowl; slowly stir into flour mixture. Gently stir in 1/4 cup melted butter. (Batter will be lumpy.) Let stand 5 minutes.
2. Heat a nonstick griddle over medium-high. When hot, lightly coat with butter. Drop batter by 1/4 cupfuls onto griddle; cook until tops are covered with bubbles and edges look dry, 3 to 4 minutes. Turn and cook until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Repeat with remaining batter to make about 20 pancakes.
3. Prepare the casserole: Cut each pancake in half. Lightly grease an 11- x 7-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Stand pancake halves, cut side down, in 2 rows, starting at 1 short end of prepared baking dish, filling dish completely. (Pancake edges will overlap slightly.)
4. Whisk together cream, milk, 6 eggs, vanilla, cinnamon, and 1/4 cup sugar in a large bowl. Slowly pour mixture over pancakes. Cover and refrigerate at least 8 hours or overnight.
5. Preheat oven to 350°F. Uncover casserole; top evenly with blueberries. Bake in preheated oven until center is set, 50 to 55 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes.
6. Heat maple syrup and butter in a small pan over low heat until heated through and butter is melted. Drizzle 1/4 cup syrup mixture over casserole and serve remaining syrup on the side.
A note on cook time: Total cook time includes 8 hours chilling.
OVERNIGHT FRENCH TOAST CASSEROLE WITH BOURBON-MAPLE SYRUP RECIPE
Ingredients
1 cup packed light brown sugar
6 tablespoons butter, melted
1 cup pure maple syrup, divided
1 cup chopped toasted pecans, divided
12 (1-inch-thick) baguette slices (from 1 baguette, ends discarded)
5 large eggs, lightly beaten
11/4 cups whole milk
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon orange zest plus 1 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 orange)
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
11/4 teaspoons vanilla extract, divided
2 tablespoons (1 oz.) bourbon
Powdered sugar, for serving
Directions
1. Stir together brown sugar, melted butter, and 1⁄4 cup of the maple syrup. Spread mixture into a 13- x 9-inch baking dish lightly coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with 3⁄4 cup of the pecans. Arrange baguette slices evenly on top.
2. Whisk together next 5 ingredients and 1 teaspoon of the vanilla. Pour over baguette slices. Cover; chill 8 hours.
3. Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove baking dish from refrigerator; let stand at room temperature 10 minutes. Bake, uncovered, until golden brown and set, about 35 minutes.
4. During final 10 minutes of baking, combine bourbon and remaining 3⁄4 cup maple syrup and 1⁄4 teaspoon vanilla in a saucepan. Cook over low, stirring, until warm, 2 minutes. Remove from heat; cover pan.
5. Sprinkle casserole with powdered sugar and remaining 1⁄4 cup pecans. Serve with Bourbon-Maple Syrup.
BISCUITS-AND-GRAVY SKILLET RECIPE
Ingredients
1 (1-lb.) package ground pork sausage
1/4 cup (2 oz.) unsalted butter
1/3 cup (about 1.42 oz.) all-purpose flour
31/2 cups whole milk
1/4 teaspoons table salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
9 frozen Southern-style biscuits
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Place sausage in a cast-iron skillet over medium. Cook, stirring often, until sausage crumbles and is no longer pink, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. Wipe skillet clean. Reduce heat to low, and add butter to skillet. Cook until melted. Whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in milk. Increase heat to medium, and cook, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly, 10 to 12 minutes. Stir in cooked sausage, salt, and pepper. Arrange 8 biscuits in a circle on top of sausage mixture, leaving about 1/2 inch around edge of skillet. Place 1 biscuit in the middle.
2. Bake in preheated oven until biscuits are browned and gravy is bubbly, 20 to 25 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes.
TATER TOT BREAKFAST CASSEROLE RECIPE
Ingredients
12 large eggs
4 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
1/2 cup whole milk
1/2 teaspoon table salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1 (32-oz.) package frozen Tater Tots
4 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, shredded (about 1 cup)
6 thick-cut smoked bacon slices, cooked and crumbled
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk together eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, milk, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Arrange Tater Tots in an even layer in a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 13- x 9-inch baking dish. Pour egg mixture evenly over Tater Tots. Top evenly with Cheddar cheese.
2. Bake in preheated oven until set and cheese is golden brown, 40 to 45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with crumbled bacon.
