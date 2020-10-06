Carrollton Trojans - James McCauley passed for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Central Lions - Narada Levette rushed for 315 yards on 37 carries and four touchdowns

Temple Tigers - Phillip Johnson rushed for 219 yard and three touchdowns

Central Lions - Beau Ivy completed eight passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Carrollton Trojans - Keyshawn Ridley rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

Vote

View Results