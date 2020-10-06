With less than a week before early voting begins, Carroll County’s elections officials have seen a significant increase in registered voters compared to the 2016 presidential election.
Elections Supervisor Greg Rigby said 86,010 registered voters are ready to cast their ballots this year after the registration deadline passed on Monday. This is a 31.1% increase from the 65,592 residents who registered to vote in the 2016 presidential election.
As of Tuesday, 11,352 residents have requested absentee ballots to vote from home without having to visit a polling place amid the coronavirus pandemic. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 30.
Statewide, more than 262,000 absentee ballots have been returned to county elections offices four weeks before Election Day, according to data from the secretary of state’s office. That is higher than the total cast in the 2016 election, when 202,500 voters mailed in ballots.
All registered voters are eligible to request and cast absentee ballots, and there’s still time to do so before the election. Residents can order a ballot online at ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov, or they can fill out and return a paper form from the secretary of state’s website.
These ballots will be counted if they are received by the county election office by 7 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots can be returned by mail, in person or at the office’s drop box.
Carroll County residents will also have the opportunity to cast their ballots early and in person starting on Oct. 12 at three locations in Carrollton and Villa Rica.
From Oct. 12-23, votes can be cast in-person at the county’s elections office, 423 College St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday voting can be done on Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Voters can also cast their ballots here on Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Bonner Recreation Gym, 226 West Avenue, will be open Oct. 12-23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The gym will then be open Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Villa Rica, Powell Park Recreation Center, 524 Leslie Drive, will be open Oct. 26-30 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Along with the office of President and Vice President, voters will decide some state House seats and one state Senate race. Residents in Bremen will also vote on Haralson County’s educational SPLOST referendum.
All Georgia voters will also decide the fate of two amendments to the state’s Constitution, as well as a third question being pitched to increase the state’s stock of affordable housing. Unlike statutes, constitutional amendments bypass the governor and go directly to voters.
House Bill 344 authorizes a tax exemption for properties owned by charitable organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity, for the purpose of building or repairing homes to be sold through no-interest loans.
The first proposed amendment deals with House Resolution 164, which requires that state fees and taxes collected for a specific purpose be used only as intended in most circumstances.
According to a summary posted on the secretary of state’s website this week, this proposal authorizes the state’s General Assembly to require that any such law identifies the public purpose and the state agency administering the funds. The agency must make annual reports of revenues and expenditures, and the tax or fee would be cut off within 10 years.
Supporters point to a history of state governors and lawmakers raiding the state’s Hazardous Waste and Solid Waste Trust funds when money is tight, according to the Capitol Beat news service. These funds have been earmarked for specific purposes by the state legislature.
While the state House of Representatives has passed the two trust funds repeatedly, the state Senate has repeatedly blocked the proposal. The late Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Jack Hill, R-Reidsville, was concerned dedicating this money would leave lawmakers without budget flexibility.
The second proposed amendment would prohibit state and local governments from using the legal doctrine of “sovereign immunity” to keep citizens from suing them when government officials commit unconstitutional actions. If approved, the act would become effective on Jan. 1 and applies to all tax years after that date.
It requires that such suits be brought against specific local governments, and superior courts would dismiss any lawsuits that name individual state or local public officers or employees as a defendant.
