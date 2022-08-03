Dr. Norman Padgett

Dr. Norman Lewis Padgett, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away at his home on August 2, 2022. He was 88.
Norman was born on February 19, 1934 in Gadsden, Alabama to the late Franke Lewis and Crystal Padgett. He attended Emma Sansom School and entered the U.S. Navy and served from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean Conflict. After his time in the Navy, he attended Jacksonville State University and majored in Music and participated in the marching band. While there, he was responsible for naming the JSU band, “THE SOUTHERNERS.” It was also at Jacksonville where he met and married is wife of 65 years, Cecelia Peters Padgett. After graduation, they moved to Bowdon, Georgia where he took a position as a music teacher and band director. He served as band director from 1958 until 1969. While in that position he was chosen as the school’s Star Teacher four times and as the Star Teacher for the state of Georgia. His bands were always well prepared and earned countless Superior ratings during his tenure.
As one would expect, Norman was a proponent of education and continued his own by earning his Masters degree in Music Education from Auburn University in 1964. He returned to the plains and received his Doctor of Education in 1981. In 1970, he was asked to be the Principal of Bowdon Elementary School. He served in that position with the “best and smartest faculty in Carroll County” until 1988.
Norman was also an active member of his community. He was a member of Bowdon Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and taught the men’s Fellowship Sunday School Class for over 30 years. He was also Sunday School Director and served as Chairman of the Building Committee for the church’s new sanctuary. He was a member of the Bowdon Lions Club for 35 years, was a charter member of the Bowdon Sertoma Club, and was Past Master at Bowdon Lodge No. 206 F&AM. He was named Carroll County Citizen of the Year by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce in both 1984 and 1996.
He served as mayor of Bowdon for two years and, while in office, the new Bowdon Hospital was built, the first City Manager was employed, and the city’s Public Library was built. The city’s recreation department was also formed and a retirement program was put in place for city employees. But his civil service didn’t stop there. He also served as the Chairman of the Carroll County Board of Education, Chairman of the Carroll County Water Authority, Chairman of the Bowdon Development Authority, Vice-Chairman of The Bowdon Hospital Authority, and as Executive Secretary for the Georgia Association of School Faculty Administrators. He was also hired to develop a purchasing system for the Carroll County Schools and served as its first director.
But throughout his career, he never lost his love for marching bands. Norman served as Judicator of Bands in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Florida. He donated his time to teaching private band lessons in his home. He volunteered his time to the Temple High School Band and, to honor him, the students named the band room THE DR. NORMAN L. PADGETT BAND ROOM FOR OUSTANDING SERVICE AND CONTRIBUTIONS TO THE TEMPLE BAND PROGRAM. He was a clinician for Bowdon, Mt. Zion, Bremen, Central, Villa Rica, and Douglas County bands. More recently, the band room for Bowdon High School was also named in his honor for his many years of service.
In addition to his parents, Norman was preceded in death by his sisters, Nancy Mackey and Cora Jean MacMillan; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Willie Richard and Queen Hardy Peters.
He is survived by his wife, Cecelia; his children, Pat Padgett of Auburn, Alabama and Pam Padgett of Bowdon; his grandchildren, Trey and Morgan Padgett of Little Rock, Arkansas and Nancy and Ben Story of Dawsonville, Georgia; and his brother-in-law, Richard Peters of Newnan, Georgia.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Bowdon Baptist Church. Rev. Justin Richards will officiate and eulogies will be offered by Mr. Hal Lovvorn, Mr. Neil Ruby, and Mr. Pat Padgett. Interment will follow in the Bowdon City Cemetery. Prior to the services, his body will lie-in-state at the church from 2:00 p.m. till the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 4:00 till 7:00 p.m. and again on Sunday from 12:30 till 1:30 p.m.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Cindy, Kirstin, Eric, and Jessica at Amedisys Homecare and to Robin, Ashley, Melissa, Christopher, Heather, and Rev. Kenneth Brown with Amedisys Hospice.
For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made in Norman’s memory to the Dr. Normal L. Padgett Music Scholarship Fund (Carroll County BOE, c/o Mr. Neil Ruby, 164 Independence Drive, Carrollton, GA 30116)
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.