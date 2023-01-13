Douglas County saw some damage from Thursday’s powerful storms, but nothing like areas south of Atlanta experienced.
Douglasville saw three wrecks during the storm, DPD Maj. Brad Stafford said. An accident on Par Drive in the West Pines subdivision involved injuries “requiring transport to Grady” Hospital in Atlanta, Stafford said.
“Speed was a factor as much as the rain it appears,” Stafford said.
The city also dealt with a downed tree on Strickland Street that blocked part of the road until it was cleared, he said.
The county had to “extricate” a driver after a tree fell on the person’s car at Thornton Road and Oak Ridge Road, county spokesman Rick Martin said.
The county also saw downed trees and power lines and some traffic lights that were out temporarily, Martin said.
Martin said there was “no major damage or major injuries reported” in Douglas.
A wall collapsed at a warehouse at Oak Ridge and Oakview Parkway at the Cobb-Douglas line near Austell. Some reports showed the warehouse in Douglas County, but Martin said the warehouse is actually in Cobb and that he did not have any info on that damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.