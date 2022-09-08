Douglas Edwin Dodd, age 63 of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at his residence.
On March 18, 1959, he was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late Harry Dodd and Barbara Dodd McClesky. Douglas was a graduate of Pebblebrook High School and later served in the United States Navy before beginning his career with Casablanca Design of Marietta, Georgia which he enjoyed. He was Baptist by faith.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Thomas M. McCleskey, Jr.; and brother, Michael Anthony Dodd.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Diane Dodd; mother, Barbara Dodd McCleskey; sister & brother-in-law, Valinda & Bob Weigman; brother & sisters-in-law, Greg & Paula Dodd, and Nora Dodd; step-sister and brother-in-law, Mala & Eddie Carr; step-brother, Thomas McCleskey III; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Pastor Todd Wright officiating. The American Legion Post #143 will be providing military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on September 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at West Georgia Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Traditions Hospice at 497 Rome Street Carrollton, Georgia 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.