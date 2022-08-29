SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
This summer, many of Douglas County’s seventh and eighth grade students had the opportunity to participate in a preparatory Algebra I course.
The online program supported by 16 of our Douglas County High School Algebra teachers began on May 29 and continued throughout the summer months, ending on July 29.
Traditionally, the summer months are a time when students and teachers enjoy a break from academics and vacations with family and friends.
However, Douglas County’s Algebra Liftoff teachers and students were busily engaged in the work of developing mathematical concepts. At the end of the summer, 182 determined, hard-working students completed the program successfully, earning 70% or above. They also earned a stipend of $250.
Our Algebra Liftoff teachers represented all of our high schools, including the College and Career Institute. These teachers also ensured the fidelity of the online program’s assignments and assessments in Algebra by previewing the content. They went above and beyond the expectations of their roles as instruction monitors. Our teachers provided hours of re-teaching, reviewing, and remediation. Just as noteworthy, they were cheerleaders for the students to stick with the program when the going got tough.
Our Algebra Liftoff Success stories represent all our middle schools and high schools. They are all role models of how setting a goal and sticking with it until the end is a reward in itself. We are very proud of the grit and determination these students demonstrated over the eight weeks of the program. We plan to celebrate them at their individual schools.
We hope this liftoff in algebra enhances their skillset to continue having a growth mindset in higher levels of mathematics throughout their high school and college careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.