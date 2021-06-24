The 27th Annual Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace Heritage Music Festival is back this year — but shortened to just one day.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, at the Mill Amphitheater, 106 Temple St. The event is from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., with fireworks after dark.
Last year, the festival was canceled altogether. Shirley Marchman, Ward One Council Member for Villa Rica and co-founder of the Dorsey Heritage Festival, said the usual two-day festival has been shortened because event organizers are currently testing the waters.
“Since we are just getting back to it, we have combined all the genres together and will be hosting the concert at the MILL Amphitheater,” said Marchman. “Usually we have jazz on Fridays and Gospel on Saturdays. If the participation rate is good this year, they will transition back to a two-day festival starting the following year.”
Dorsey, who was born in Villa Rica in 1899, was one of Georgia’s most accomplished musicians. He is considered a legend in three musical genres, jazz, blues, and gospel. He co-founded the National Convention of Gospel Choirs and Choruses in 1933, and a few years later he ushered in what was known as the “Golden Age of Gospel Music”.
He penned 3,000 songs, a third of them gospel compositions, including “Take My Hand Precious Lord”, and “Peace in the Valley.” For that, he became known as the “Father of Gospel.”
“After Dorsey passed, we wanted to do something in Villa Rica to commemorate Dorsey,” said Marchman. “My suggestion was to do a birthplace choir because he was about music.
“We sent out letters and started the choir, and 1994 was our first annual Dorsey festival.”
This year, the festival will feature performances by George Dean and G4 (Gospel Four); The Tams; Sawgrass Blues Band; saxophonist Richard Shaw; and the Thomas A. Dorsey Birthplace Choir.
Admission is free, and there will be barbecue and other food and craft vendors at the venue.
Also, Marchman said event organizers will be hosting a free COVID vaccine drive just before the concert begins.
“The purpose of the drive is to get more and more individuals vaccinated,” she said.
The drive will also be located at the MILL Amphitheater as well, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the drive, individuals will get the opportunity to have their name drawn for $1,000.
“Once individuals register for the drive, their names will be entered in a draw,” said Marchman. “The first person’s name to be drawn will receive $1,000. The catch however, is that individual must go back and receive their second shot before they are awarded the money.”
