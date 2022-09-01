Dear readers: My column usually appears on the Opinion page, but to welcome the new season, I’m sharing weekly episodes of a nonfiction short story that I wrote in 2011, my first story.
Episode 1.
Plaintive voices like Rosemary Clooney and Barbra Streisand crooned, “I wanted the music to play on forever; have I stayed too long at the fair? I wanted the clown to be constantly clever; have I stayed too long at the fair?” My story recounts my grandchildren’s first trip to the fair. Did I stay too long? That’s for you to decide.
The look on my grandson’s face deposits in my memory bank, available for withdrawal when my emotional balance runs low. Most of life’s moments are routine, even forgettable; some are regrettable. If we‘re fortunate, more than a few are memorable. I had such a moment that created a natural high and lifted my spirit.
Weather is the headline. Temperatures hover around 100 with humidity off the charts. No heat index is necessary to quantify the misery. It lodges like a guest who won’t leave. Everything in nature wears the haze that rests on our foothills like a pillow.
It’s hard for a lady to stay crisp when magnolias wilt faster than mint juleps cool. As a Southern girl, a native always in stone’s throw of a wide-brimmed hat and a fan—the kind I carry in my purse—I’ve survived countless days like this. Sticky weather is worse than unbearable, it’s unglamorous. Even ice cold sweet tea provides no pick-me-up. Summer in the South says it all.
Steamy afternoons seem to ripen small towns for adventure, and conditions foreshadow that something will happen. Despite the discomfort, four year-old Cassidy and six year-old Caleb, two of my three grandchildren, who I moved to Georgia to live with, look forward to our junket. It will be their first trip to a carnival, and the heat won’t cancel fun. Their two-year old sister isn’t old enough for our adventure. I was plenty old enough, but still not ready to hear what being inquisitive revealed.
The grands and I would go to the fair, the kind that sprouts up overnight at the local fairground or parking lot of a long-closed shopping center. It’s temporary entertainment with no permanence. Better catch it quick, because it’s here today and gone by the weekend.
As per usual, I’m lost. Faulty directions challenge this newcomer to town to find the carnival site, but I soldier on. Using navigational skills and common sense, I scan the tree line and see the top of a Ferris wheel. From a distance, and framed by heat rising in waves, the giant spinner appears as a mirage. If so, it’s one with no oasis, because the heat offers no respite.
I hope that whatever I see doesn’t vanish, and aim my car toward the wavy image, easing along narrow roads that fight to hold back the kudzu creeping to overtake everything. It’s as prevalent below the Mason-Dixon Line as Mason jars. Around every curve, the relentless vine threatens to erupt from the hardtop.
I pull into my vision’s parking lot, and it’s no hallucination. The scene that greets me looks like the gritty set of a B movie, with people straight from central casting. Tents wear the miles they’ve earned. The air smells like popcorn. The ground, a crazy quilt of straw-covered red clay. Calliope music provides the soundtrack.
Workers scurry about, doing jobs necessary to open for business, getting ready to deliver an affordable entertainment experience. They’re practiced, almost robotic. Their precision reflects the repetition of performing the same tasks endless times.
It feels surreal. I walk through the action in disbelief that I’m there. Maybe it’s a haze of memories; the heat makes it hard to distinguish real from imagined.
Fairs and carnivals are Americana, things associated with our culture and history. That’s what Norman Rockwell painted. His scenes for the cover of Saturday Evening Post display his fascination with the intricacies of the American nuclear family’s daily existence. I don’t know if he memorialized carnivals on canvas, because they attract a not-always-squeaky-clean cast of characters.
Barkers pitch no-win games with moving targets. Hucksters bait spectators with chances to win flimsy merchandise and plush animals that beg you to check the fabric content. The kitsch is part of carnival culture.
Prizes can be purchased at every Mart. What you find at carnivals, fairs and amusements parks are rides. If this was a three-ring circus, rides would be the center ring. Their gears whir and grind. Multi-colored lights flash and hypnotize. Canned tunes float over the din of bumper cars and screams of joyous riders. After dark the environment becomes even more alive, beckoning customers like sirens from mythology lure sailors. Even from a distance, it dazzles.
I hope carnival rides are well-planted in the ground, at least deep enough to remain upright through the weekend. Then the rides will be the worry of other grandparents in other towns, up down the road.
Next week: Eat at your own risk
