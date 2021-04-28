As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on and tens of thousands of Americans are still being diagnosed with the disease each day, the number of people being vaccinated is waning.
A month ago in the 10-county Northwest Region of the Georgia Department of Public Health, about 2,000 people a day were getting their vaccinations, said Logan Boss, public information officer for that region of the department. Currently, about 1,100 to 1,200 a day are getting vaccinations in the region. That is despite the fact that more people are eligible to get the immunizations now, he said.
On March 25, the governor expanded eligibility for the vaccines to everyone 16 years of age and older.
It’s not because the vaccine isn’t available, Boss said.
“The first several months of vaccination our supply was erratic and inadequate to meet demand. But over the last month the supply has improved,” he said. “It is really a lack of demand at this point.”
According to the Department of Public Health website, as of Tuesday, about 9,207 Haralson County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — 17% of residents have received at least one shot, 15% are fully vaccinated. That is on par with neighboring Carroll County at 17% and 13%, but much lower than the state average of 34% and 24% respectively.
It’s also well below the more than 60% that experts say represents “herd immunity,” Boss said. That’s when enough people have either already had a disease or have been immunized against the disease, so that new infections slow.
Between pandemic fatigue, positive signs that the pandemic is losing steam — including the declining number of deaths from the disease — and fear of the shots, locals may have lost the enthusiasm to get vaccinated, Boss said.
It is still important, though, he said. Even those who have already had the disease, should get vaccinated since experts don’t know how long immunity from having COVID lasts, particularly from mild cases, Boss said.
The department is trying to get that word out, he added.
“We continue to, we at the district and county level and certainly at the state level, continues to disseminate information,” Boss said.
Through advertising on billboards, on radio, television and through social media, the department is trying to convince residents that the vaccines are safe and important to local communities, he said. But it may be falling on deaf ears.
One local resident explained her reluctance to get the shot by saying the disease wasn’t as bad as people have been told.
“It’s all a sham,” Lynne Gramling, a Buchanan resident, said. “It’s the government who shut us down, who keeps us down.”
She believes that influenza deaths, accidental deaths have all been counted as COVID-19 deaths.
“I know of two people personally who was marked COVID death and they died of a car accident. They weren’t sick,” Gramling said. “A baby died of SIDS and it was marked COVID.”
She declined to give names to protect the privacy of the survivors, she said.
Gramling also cited lack of testing as a reason to mistrust the vaccines.
“A lot of people feel the way I do,” Gramling said.
Barry Newman, 66, also a Buchanan resident, got the vaccine although with some reservations.
“I hesitated for a long time,” Newman said. “But I have a rather weak immune system. So, I decided it might be in my best interest at my age to go ahead and get it.”
It’s been less than a month since he got his second shot, Newman said.
“I can see the benefits of it, but also, I’m afraid that it’s going to be used against us because they won’t let you go places or do things unless you’ve had your vaccination,” he said. “I know some airlines won’t let you fly unless you’ve had your vaccination and things like that and that just worries me.”
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control loosened its recommendations for fully-vaccinated people, stating that they should be safe socializing outside without masks while with small groups of other fully-vaccinated people, or with a mix of fully-vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The CDC, however, did recommend masks while indoors for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.
