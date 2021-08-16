Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.