Mr. DeAnthony Weems, age 42, of Atlanta, Ga. died on July 10, 2022. Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday July 29, 2022, at 1 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 1540 Pryor Rd, Atlanta, Ga. 30315. Viewing will be Thursday July 28, 2022, from 2-7 p.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Historic West End Chapel. MASK WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND THESE EVENTS. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

