CARROLL DAYBOOK
APRIL 20
Bowdon Kiwanis Club
The Bowdon Kiwanis Club will meet April 20 at the Bowdon Senior Center, beginning with a meal at 6:30 p.m. The program will follow with R.L. Thomas and Vernon Buchanan talking about their non-profit organization, People Helping People.
Carroll County Board of Assessors
The regular meeting of the Carroll County Board of Assessors is Tuesday, April 20, at 10 a.m. at the Tax Assessor’s Office Conference Room in the Carroll County Administration Building.
Persons with special needs relating to handicapped accessibility, disability, or foreign language shall contact Ben Skipper at 770-830-5861 at least five days prior to the meeting. This person can be located in room 503 of the David Perry County Administration Building, 423 College St. between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
APRIL 22
Carroll Democratic Party Elections
On Thursday, April 22, at Longview Park, Carrollton, the Carroll County Committee of the Democratic Party of Georgia will have a spring picnic and will hold a caucus to elect members to posts in district 2, 4 and 6, and to elect officers.
Any registered voter in Carroll County who supports the Democratic party is invited to participate. Hotdogs and hamburgers provided, bring your own drinks and sides. Meal starts at 6.30 p.m., meeting at 7.
Arrive early to register, and wear a mask.
Women in Business webinar
The West Georgia Chapter of The Links, Incorporated is hosting a free webinar entitled Women in Business: Navigating in a Changing Economy on April 22 at 6:30 p.m. The webinar will be streamed live on the Facebook page of West Georgia Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. Registration is free and open to the public: us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rDI6iAYrSMqu8vEZprskAg
This interactive webinar is designed for women who are aspiring entrepreneurs and current business owners. The webinar will provide tools to start, grow and sustain women-owned businesses in a changing economy and COVID-19 environment.
The webinar speakers are Tammy Bailey-Fults (National Association of Women Owned Small Businesses, CEO-President) Bethaney Embry Jones, Esq. (The Embry Law Firm, LLC, managing partner), Shandron Pemberton, (POSolutions, Inc., President) Angela Stephens (NuVision Express, Inc, co-owner).
Weathering the Storm webinar
On Thursday, April 22, at 1 p.m. join a webinar on Weathering the Storm: Strengthening Your Self-Care for the Long Haul.
Talk about why a long-term stressor affects us differently and learn strategies to tailor our self-care and build a better foundation for navigating stressful times with Rachel Markham Walker, Engage EAP Manager. Register at www.carroll-ga.org.
CJO Masters Tribute postponed
The Carrollton Jazz Orchestra's show, Masters Tribute, originally scheduled for April 22, is being rescheduled. A new date has yet to be set
APRIL 24
‘Little Shop of Horrors’ Workshop
Carrollton Center for the Arts is hosting the “Little Shop of Horrors” Workshop from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, April 24, for youth ages 15-19.
This workshop is for teens who want to prepare for auditions for the upcoming “Little Shop of Horrors” musical. The workshop covers music, dance and acting and will be held in the theatre rehearsal hall. The fee is $5 and the maximum participation is 30. For more information call 770-838-1083.
Native Plant Society sale
West Georgia Native Plant Society will host a native plant sale on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m-noon at the Carrollton Ag Center in the open air stalls at the rear of the building.
Bikes and BBQ for Payton Walker
A fundraiser for Payton Walker, also known as PJo, a local child suffering from neuropblastema cancer, will be held on April 24 from noon to 4 p.m. at the recreation department in Temple. “Bikes and BBQ for PJo” will feature a 1-hour bike ride ($25 fee) that will begin at 1 p.m. Other activities include a barbecue, shaved ice and ice cream, face-painting, raffle, silent auction and music by the Hess Family Band.
ONGOING
Neva Lomason Library expanded hours
The Neva Lomason Memorial Library expanded its hours and services. The library is now open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m., Fridays from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. The library remains closed on Sundays. People may continue to browse the collections, check out items, and use the computers. Study rooms and seating areas are now available for use in the library, but meeting rooms remain closed.
FOOD PANTRY
LLC Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry at 2553 E. GA Hwy 166, in the triangle, is distributing food every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the rear of the church.
