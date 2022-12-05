David Keith Wood, 60, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at his residence.
He was born Feb. 15, 1962, in Bremen, son of the late Howard Wood and Betty Parker Sailors. He was employed by Hill Manufacturing and a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Bremen.
Survivors include his wife, Allison Mills Wood; his children, Ben Worthy of Carrollton, Hannah Spicer (Cody) of Tallapoosa, and J.T. Wood of Carrollton; his brother, Tim Wood (Cindy) of Bartlett, Tennessee; a grandchild, Maximus Spicer; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Dr. J. Howard Mills and the Rev. Keith Horsley officiating.
Rick Hindman, Keith Pesnell, Tommy Eriquezzo, E.J. Phillips, Richard Acquaotta and Jason Phillips will serve as pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Garden with the Rev. Woody Coleman officiating at the graveside.
The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Share your thought and memories in our guestbook at www.hightowerfuneralhome.com.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
