Mr. David Lewis Estes, age 76 of Temple, Georgia, passed away on Sunday morning, December 13, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born April 7, 1944 in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late James Herman Estes and the late Gladys Adamson Estes. He graduated from Southwest High School in 1962, and married the love of his life, Phyllis Hickman, in 1964. He was a licensed optician out of high school up until 1969. He then went on to become the owner operator of Estes Auto Service and David’s Car Wash until 1989, in College Park. He always had a love for cars, old and current. Over the past 30 years, he has been involved in investments in people and business. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Douglasville, where he served as a deacon and a Sunday School teacher.
In addition to his wife, Mrs. Phyllis Hickman Estes of Temple, Georgia, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rhett & Melanie Estes; daughter and son-in-law: Paige and Mark Wessinger; exceptional nephew, Gregory Stoeckig and his wife, Margarita; brother, Michael Estes; grandchildren: Seth and Hannah Wessinger, Peyton and Chad Jenkins, Cody Estes, Claire and Kip Copeland, and Carlie Estes; eight great grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 18, 2020 at noon from Central Baptist Church with Rev. Steve McFall officiating. Eulogy will be rendered by Sheldon Peters. His body will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Chad Jenkins, Kip Copeland, Seth Wessinger, Mark Coker, Ronnie Spicer, Gregory Stoeckig, and Marcus Gordon. Seated as honorary pallbearers will be Linder Maxwell, Donald Maxwell, Jerry Maxwell, Charlie Holloway, Kenny Daniels, Joel Gibbs, Terry Hartsfield, Glen Julye, Bob Smith and Pete Hamlin.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening, December 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
