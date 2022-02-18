CRITICAL CLASH

Just three games remain in the regular season for the UWG women's basketball team and the push for the Gulf South Conference Tournament continues when the Wolves host Alabama Hunstville on Saturday at 4 p.m. at The Coliseum.
West Georgia (9-12, 6-10 GSC) has won three of their last five and is coming off of an 80-73 overtime win over Montevallo last Monday, and welcomes an Alabama Huntsville (5-16, 4-12 GSC) team that most recently lost to West Alabama on Wednesday evening in Livingston.
It'll be a grueling three-game stretch through the final week of the season for head coach Scott Groninger and the Wolves.
"We've basically been in the playoffs the last four games," said Groninger, "We're trying to play like every game's our last."
The Wolves are currently on the outside looking in at the GSC Tournament, but with some key wins down the stretch, the Wolves would find themselves in the postseason, but it starts with Saturday's contest against an improving UAH squad.
"I've been impressed with Huntsville and they had won a couple in a row and then lost last night," Groninger said of Saturday's opponent. "They are a way different Huntsville team than what we played earlier in the season."
West Georgia and UAH met in Huntsville back on December 13, with UWG running away with a 70-44 victory over the Chargers. Ranajah Verdell led the Wolves with 13 in that game while Tahya Campbell chipped in with 11.
UAH was missing three key players in that game, and with that trio back the Chargers have some horsepower that presents a challenge for the Wolves.
"They've added Holly Harris who is a key player, they've added Alexis Woods who is their best post player, and Pruitt is back to playing full time, so they've added their three best players to the mix" added Groninger.
Woods leads UAH in scoring with 12.1 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game. She did not play in the previoous matchup, nor did Holly Harris, who through 12 games, is averaging 9.7 points per game. Selena Pruitt, who played just 11 minutes against the Wolves in December, is back and averages 10.0 points per game for the Chargers.
On the contrary though, UWG only got 12 minutes and nine points from the sixth-leading scorer in the entire GSC, Siera Carter, in that December win in Huntsville, and Carter leads UWG in multiple categories and has really turned it on in the last month.
"Siera is starting to put together a lot of games in a row, where she is getting more and more consistent," Groninger said of his senior guard. "I think her shot is getting more consistent and I think she's taking better shots and all of that feeds into what we're trying to do."
Carter currently averages 16.7 points per game and is UWG's leading three-point shooter at 35.1 percent with 39 made three-pointers. Carter also leads the Wolves in steals and ranks fourth in the GSC with 2.2 steals per game.
Another key player who has stepped up her game recently has been Jaylin Austin. The junior forward has scored in double-figures in fie of her last seven games, and is averaging 9.3 rebounds during that stretch. In her most recent game, Austin scored 14 and pulled down a game-high 18 rebounds.
"When we got Jaylin, we saw those qualities, and we recognized it was going to take some time for her to get back in a rhythm," said Groninger. "She didn't play a lot of minutes at North Alabama and then sat out a year, so she had to shake some rust off. But right now, you're seeing what we see in her and what we see in her future, and we're excited for her future."
A lot is on the line on Saturday when the Wolves and Chargers square off from The Coliseum, and it's sure to be a dandy.
"I think we're a different team than when we played there, for sure, so I'm looking forward to seeing how we're going to react to another desperation game," Groninger concluded.
The Wolves and Chargers tip off at 4 p.m. from The Coliseum on Saturday afternoon in a crucial game down the stretch of the regular season.
