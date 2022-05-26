I lived out west for a time, so I know a little about standard coyotes. They weigh about forty pounds and are scared to death of humans. That’s not what we have in our woods here. These are, I suspect, a mix of migrating coyotes and the domestic dogs in this area. It’s created a bigger predator.
I’ve seen one from a distance. It was about the size small German Shepherd, carrying its tail low to the ground. I watched it lope across the far side of the pasture with its strange un-dog-like gait. When I yelled at it, it melted into the tall grass. It was human-shy and non-threatening…. like all the coyotes on this farm have been…up until now.
Recently, lambs and kids have been disappearing. Adult sheep and goats too. All that you find left are bleached bones, scattered around like on the floor of Grendel’s cave. There are sheepdogs who guard the flock, but they can’t be everywhere all the time.
A few years ago, I had some friends come over for a visit. I invited them out to go fishing. We went in the morning, while it was still cool enough to get a few bites. We only had two fish poles so my company dangled their feet off the dock, waiting for a tug on their lines. I sat listening to Matthew’s tales of urban woe but my attention kept wandering. The goat herd had come in on the other side of the lake for a drink, and I was watching them. I’d find out later…I wasn’t the only one watching.
One by one the kids slipped through the fence and made their way down to the water. A few of the older goats joined them, gracefully making their way down for a drink. They left as quickly as they came, back through the fence, disappearing into the tall grass. I could hear them moving through the field, peacefully grazing. I glimpsed them moving slowly along, clipping leaves off the kudzu as they went.
Suddenly, I heard an alarm cry go up. One of the nannies bleated loudly. The rest of the goats crowded up together for a minute and then started running…away from the lake and toward the safety of home. But one was left behind.
I heard the frightened cry of a kid, left alone in the tall grass. It was about 30 yards from me so I started walking toward the sound. I was stopped by a blur of motion. It was a large gray animal, with a smaller white one in its mouth. It was a coyote. A big one. And it had the kid in its mouth. The kid was limp.
I started yelling. I’m not sure what. My friends later said it sounded more like an ape’s primal cry. But whatever came out of my mouth spooked the coyote and it dropped the kid and took off back into the grass. I kept yelling as I ran toward the baby goat. It struggled to stand and wobbled off after the goat herd. It wasn’t dead, but I didn’t know how bad it was wounded.
By now my friends had joined me, wielding their fish poles like lances, just in case, the coyote decided to come back. I slowed my breathing enough to talk to them. “Did you SEE THAT?” They hadn’t seen it but had only heard me yelling. I described what had happened and Matthew said, “When I said I wanted to get away from 'Dog eat Dog,' I hadn’t planned on this.”
We left the lake and headed back for the house. It was late in the morning and I didn’t have a pistol with me. Not that I thought the coyote would have come back but I was feeling a little vulnerable after seeing the big carnivore and his “Wild Kingdom” takedown of the goat. We headed home.
By then, the goats had returned and the baby who had been bitten was found. It had a big chunk out of its throat. Widely spaced fang marks punctured the side of its head. But the jugular vein wasn’t hit, so it looked like it was going to live.
The coyote? It is (or maybe its descendants are) still loping around through the tall grass, watching for opportunities. This morning, the sheepdogs caught one up against the fence behind the house. It was a terrible ruckus. The big coyote was flattened against the fence, teeth flashing. The two sheepdogs were barking excitedly, rushing in and out, trying to get him.
I tried to sneak up and get a photo. It’s not every day you see sheepdogs doing this part of their job. But my approach broke their focus and the coyote slipped away, running along the fence toward Pleasant Hill Road. They gave chase and I listened to them barking as they pursued. I’m not sure what happened after that, but I don’t think that coyote will be returning to feast off the flock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.