The recognition of retiring teachers and staff highlighted the Carroll County Board of Education's regular monthly board meeting held Wednesday night at the school systems Performing Arts Center.
As each retiree was introduced by their principal or supervisor, they walked across the stage to be congratulated by Superintendent Scott Cowart, Board Chairperson Bryant Turner and other members of the board and receive a gift of appreciation.
Following the retiree recognition, another tradition was celebrated with the "Passing of the Baton," as a retiring educator passed a symbolic baton on to a colleague who will be continuing their career at the school when the 2022-23 terms begins in August.
"We have a tremendous amount of respect and appreciation for all retirees," Superintendent Cowart said, "and wish them the very best in their future endeavors."
Board chair Bryant Turner affirmed Cowart's comments.
"I can be sure that the hugs of appreciation that each of our retiring teachers and staff received from all of us were genuine and well-deserved," he said after the ceremony.
Superintendent Cowart monthly report included highlighting numerous accomplishments of students, teams, teachers and staff, including:
Advanced Academic Program of Study Graduates: Eleven system seniors weere recognized as Advanced Academic Program of Study graduates at a May 9 ceremony. Advance Program of Study graduates must take at least AP and Dual Enrollment Classes, complete three years of a modern language, have at least a 4.0 GPA and qualify for the Zell Miller Scholarship which requires a score of t least a 26 on the ACT or 1200 on the SAT.
West Georgia Middle School Athletic Conference: The Bowdon Middle School baseball team placed second in the conference's small school division, and the Bay Spring Middle School baseball team was runner-up in the Large School Division.
School Nutrition Awards: Under the leadership of Ms. Mary Shadrix, manager of Sharp Creek Elementary and local president of the Carroll County School Nutrition Association, Carroll County Schools brought home a Gold Scroll Award at the state association's 2022 conference. Also, Donna Folds, procurement specialist for School Nutrition, was chosen as the first-place winner of the Central Office Support Award for the state of Georgia.
Also as part of his report that was given to each board member, Cowart listed a number of upcoming dates of importance, including several events scheduled for Sunday and next week as the end of the 2021-22 school term and graduation events arrives.
BACCALAUREATE SERVICES
Bowdon High May 22, 6 p.m., Bowdon Baptist Church
Temple High May 22, 3 p.m., The Venue in Villa Rica (Verve Church)
Central High May 23, 3 p.m, Tabernacle Baptist Church-Carrollton
Mount Zion High- May 25, 8 p.m., Kansas Baptist Church
GRADUATION CEREMONIES
12 for Life May 24, 6 p.m., Carroll County Performing Arts Center
Bowdon High School May 26, 8 p.m., Warren P. Sewell Field
Mount Zion High May 27, 8 p.m., Mount Zion High School
Villa Rica High School May 28, 9 a.m.- UWG Coliseum
Central High School May 28, 1:30 p.m.- UWG Coliseum
Temple High School May 28, 6 p.m., UWG Coliseum
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.