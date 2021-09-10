Due to a reporting error, an article in Thursday's edition incorrectly stated the prison term given to a man who pleaded guilty Wednesday to a Villa Rica armed robbery and kidnapping. Stephan Devon Profitt-Long of Lawrenceville, Georgia, was sentenced to 20 years in prison, followed by 10 years probation. The Times-Georgian regrets the error.
