Carrollton’s economy seems to have weathered the pandemic well through the first half of 2021.
This continues a trend from last year when the city’s revenues from sales taxes did much better than anticipated — despite the shutdown of many retail outlets due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last year, Jim Triplett, finance manager for Carrollton, said sales tax revenues had proved to be “a very pleasant surprise,” given the fact that revenues across the state had fallen with the economic slowdown precipitated by the pandemic.
Earlier this week, Triplett provided the city’s mayor and council with an update on the city’s revenues as he presented a $54.8 million budget for the new fiscal year.
He said that city revenues from current ad-valorem real estate (property) taxes of $5.3 million combined with sales taxes of $5.2 million comprise 34% of the city’s projected revenue for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year Budget. The spending plan will be up for final approval at the next meeting of the city council, now scheduled for July 12.
“The local economy has weathered the pandemic well. Income from property taxes, excise taxes, and sales taxes has been great,” Triplett said.
Ad-valorem taxes are projected to increase 4%, while sales taxes are predicted to rise by 15%.
“Our sales taxes continue to be solid,” Triplet noted.
Other sales tax categories are also expected to increase, include beer and wine taxes (10%), occupational taxes (6%), and insurance premium taxes (9%).
“People continue to build and move into the city and that affects our occupational tax revenue,” Triplett explained, “and insurance products sold in the city also continue to increase.”
Although revenue was lost during the pandemic from activities associated with city recreation and cultural arts events and activities, Triplett said there is a possibility of receiving grant funds that are available to reimburse those city departments. Grants applications are in the process of being made.
Another source of annual revenue comes to the city from such sources as Carroll County, which pays $716,000 for the city fire department crews covering the county fire boundaries in certain designated areas, and $105,000 for county residents using city recreation programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.