Heard County Braves- Ashton Bonner rushed for 137 yards on 15 carries. He scored a TD on a 90-yard run.

Heard County Braves quarterback Marc Fench rushed for 71 yards and passed for 71 yards. He also scored on 6-yard run.

Carrollton Trojans - James McCauley threw a 7-yard TD.

Carrollton Trojans - Ace Williamson caught a 7-yard TD pass

Central Lions - Beau Ivy threw an 18-yard TD pass.

Central Lions -Korben Waldrop caught an 18-yard TD pass.

Mt. Zion Eagles - Quarterback Devin Reinhart was 6 of 14 for 169 yards and two TDs.

Mt. Zion Eagles- Dakota Browning rushed for 118 yards on 18 carries and two TDs.

Mt. Zion Eagles - Antron Thomas caught three passes for 126 yards and two TDs.

