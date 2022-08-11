SPECIAL TO THE TIMES-GEORGIAN
Carrollton High School is the recipient of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association (NATA) Safe Sports School award for Trojan Athletics. The award champions safety and recognizes secondary schools that have met the recommended standards to improve safety in sports.
The award reinforces the importance of providing the best level of care, injury prevention, and treatment for student-athletes.
Head Athletic Trainer Patrick Rothschadl works alongside Healthcare Science teacher Shannon Bright, who is also a certified trainer. The two were recognized for receiving this award at the August Board of Education meeting.
CHS Athletic Director Paul Fitz-Simons said the care Rothshadl and Bright provide athletes is top-notch.
“Speaking not only as athletic director, but as a father with athletes of my own, I am thankful for the first-class care that is provided to our kids here,” he said. “Keeping our student-athletes safe is a top priority and we are fortunate to have trainers like Mr. Rothshadl and Mrs. Bright. This award is well deserved.”
NATA President Kathy Dieringer, EdD, LAT, ATC said that the health and safety of student-athletes is critical because it has both immediate and long-term effects.
“The National Athletic Trainers’ Association created the ‘Safe Sports School Award’ to recognize and champion schools nationwide that are committed to safety in sports. We are proud to see the list of award recipients grow exponentially each year as schools see the immense value in holding themselves to best practices and policies that ensure a high standard of athlete care.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.