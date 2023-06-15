On Wednesday, the Villa Rica Leadership Luncheon hosted Carroll County Fire Chief Chuck Barnwell. Barnwell, a Carroll County native currently resides in Villa Rica and became the Carroll County Fire Chief on November 1, 2021.
Barnwell talked about some of the leadership styles and techniques he learned being a young volunteer firefighter all the way to lessons he learns now as a Fire Chief.
Barnwell recalled a time while he was much younger and the then fire chief Gary Thomas had mentioned cleaning up the dust in the station. Barnwell admitted he had made a sarcastic comment back and Thomas left. When Thomas returned this time with the assistant chief and wrote him up. The assistant chief told him that Thomas was conducting station inspections at that time. Barnwell talked about the lesson he learned saying, “Gary [Thomas] has a fantastic way of teaching us that calm presence that way of I’m going to tell you that you did wrong, but you’re going to appreciate how I did it.”
Barnwell proceeded to talk about how this is something that he wanted to learn quickly after the incident and it took some time due to him still being pretty young at the time.
Barnwell moved along to talk about the family feeling he tries to get his firefighters involved in and the importance of it. Barnwell explained that firefighters work 24 hour shifts with 48 hours off, how they greet each other with a hug and when they depart and will sometimes say “love you” to one another.
Barnwell also discussed further into the 24 hours shifts by discussing the role of lieutenants and the heavy burden they carry in such a key position for the department recalling telling every lieutenant when he gave them their helmet, “This is probably the most important role in the fire service. More important than mine. Because you are in it everyday and you are taking care of your people.”
When moving to the structure of the Carroll County Fire Rescue, he began comparing it to a paramilitary structure.
“We were finally able to promote 15 lieutenants that were vacant for quite some time," Barnwell said. "So now we have field lieutenants out in the field that are able to help coordinate and direct the mission and the vision of the department.”
It is also about mission and vision, putting the emphasis on communication.
“When you have [communication] you want to be able to develop that all the way down the line," he said. "That ability to communicate.”
He then called on the district nine firefighters asking them about the policy in his office. The firefighters agreed that they could always come ask questions and Barnwell called it a “wide-open door policy.”
Giving freedom to staff and personnel while also building boundaries within the department is also important. Barnwell used the Metro Atlanta Firefighter Conference as an example to answer a question regarding building those boundaries.
“We had 45 students from out-of-state and 12 to 15 instructors, so we had 60 people that had never been to Carroll County come to Carroll County," he said. “That boundary was, 'here is your parameters to work in. Here is the money to spend. Don’t go a dime over it.' That is what you do and then let them go. If they need you, they should come to you and have that trust built up enough so that they can come say, 'hey Chief we aren’t going to be able to make it on this five dollars that you gave us.'”
Barnwell noted that he still checked in on his personnel but rarely had to make any changes or add anything to it because his staff were hitting every mark that was needed.
The next Villa Rica Leadership Luncheon will be on August 9, and will be hosting former television anchor, John Pruitt. This will be the fourth out of five leadership luncheons. The final speaker in the Villa Rica Leadership Luncheon series will be Villa Rica’s Mayor Gil McDougal on October 4.
