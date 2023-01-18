A festive atmosphere marked the 25th annual Dr. MLK Jr. Parade in downtown Carrollton, Georgia. Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered for the big event. Parade participants gathered in the parking lot of the Southeastern Quilt and Textile Museum, signing in for their parade position, catching up with old friends, and meeting new friends. Bob Marley’s song predicted the theme of the day, “Let’s get together and be all right.
All along the parade route, Carroll County citizens parked their chairs and picnic blankets, bundled up in warm coats on the overcast January morning. Parents brought their children in little red wagons and stood in large groups, waiting for the parade to come by.
Soon, the music started as the brass bands from local high schools added a feeling of celebration to the occasion. From Southwire’s 12 for life students to Tanner Health System’s Get Healthy Live Well workers, civic groups, church groups, and local officials, everyone marched together, waving at people and handing out candy and prizes.
There were distinguished men wearing black suits, wearing Masonic hats. College fraternities and sororities marched along, wearing their patented colors. A pair of Cadillac Limousines from Willy Watkin’s Funeral Home shone like polished onyx beneath a shrouded sun. And all around, seen on banners, t-shirts, and buttons was the image of Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King, as people remembered the Civil Rights leader.
Carroll County’s NAACP Chapter hosted the parade. Dominique Conteh, NAACP President here in Carroll County, filled us in on some logistics. “This is the 25th Annual MLK Parade in Carrollton. It's wonderful to see the community come out in mass to acknowledge Dr. King's civil rights services. It was important then, and it's still important now.”
When the parade began, the Carroll County Air Force JROTC carried the colors and marched in precise formation along the route. Each young cadet was focused on the task at hand -representing their five high schools, Bowdon, Central, Mount Zion, Temple, and Villa Rica. We asked their commander, Lt. Col Mike Washington about the group. “We are based at Central High school but have cadets from all 5 county high schools. We march in parades all over Carroll County. Gold Rush, Christmas Parade, parades in Temple…It’s great. We get to serve the whole county.”
The commander told how the cadets had been preparing for the Dr. MLK Jr Parade. “On Friday, we focused on MLK JR and his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. Lots of them have heard it since they were little kids, but we listened to it again and we all talked about it. We’ve made progress since Martin Luther King JR took the stage (60) years ago and we don’t want to go backwards as a nation, as a community. We want to go forward. That’s what we talked about on Friday, and that’s why we’re here today.”
It takes a lot of volunteers to run a parade as large as this one. Timothy Parham lives in Atlanta but drives to Carrollton every year to help with organizing the volunteers who make the Dr. MLK Jr. Parade happen. His mother worked with the parade for many years.
“I’m not sure how many years, I was just “volun-told” a long time ago and have been working with the volunteers since.” When asked Timothy why having the parade was important. “Because it’s part of history. A Legacy. We know what MLK did - the question is, is that legacy just a story from the past, or are we living into it today?”
If he could give a single message to the people of Carrollton, what would he say?
“Be a little uncomfortable to be comfortable. Get to know someone different from you. Sit down with them and learn their story. We need to know each other before we can become unified. Ultimately, it’s about unity. And that’s why I’m here today.”
After the parade, many of the parade participants went to a wreath-laying ceremony at Dr. King’s monument in the park next to the Carroll County Courthouse. There, we spoke to Evangelist Lorie Bell, organizer and founder of the MLK Coalition. She was happy with the large turnout for the parade and the ceremony. “We’re here to celebrate Dr. Reverend Martin Luther King’s birthday.” She gestured to the people in the crowd who were connecting with each other, embracing each other. “Dr. King talked about the Beloved Community. A community in which everyone is cared for, absent of poverty, hunger, and hate. We are here to create the beginnings of that Beloved Community. This is why this day is so important. We have gathered together as one, to wrap our arms around each other. To help those who are struggling, especially the children of our community.”
