A group of Carrollton City Schools employees spent part of their summer break volunteering with Carrollton Therapeutics, an organization which helps support individuals with intellectual disabiliites in the community.
While summer provides an opportunity for educators to rest and prepare for the next school year, it also affords them extra time to volunteer and help organizations like this one.
Carrollton Therapeutics is part of the Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department. The program offers many activities, events, and trainings throughout the year for special needs students at Carrollton City Schools and also those in the Carroll County School district.
Candace Cline, coordinator for Carrollton Therapeutics said she is grateful to have the support of the volunteers.
“We wouldn't be able to do what we do without each of them,” she said. “I'm thankful for their friendships and willingness to always help me when needed.”
Ashley Sutton, a special education teacher at Carrollton High School, said volunteering with Carrollton Therapeutics is one of the highlights of her summer break.
“I get to see a lot of my students, which is awesome, and I get to have these really fun experiences with them,” she said. “There's nothing better than building relationships with my students and volunteering with Carrollton Therapeutics allows me to do that in really fun settings.”
The CCS employees who volunteered over the summer are Becky Benefield, Courtney Carnes, Amy Chapman, Jason Colts, Morganne Harper, Kristen Sabo and Ashley Sutton.
To learn more about Carrollton Therapeutics, visit https://carrolltonparksandrec.com/therapuetics/.
