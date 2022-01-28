With temperatures predicted to go down to the teens and to single digits when factoring in wind chill, a local organization is making use of a structure built during the Great Depression to temporarily house people in need of temporary shelter this weekend.
According to Kathy Parsons of "Impact West Georgia," the city of Carrollton is providing access to the WPA Building located at 590 North Cliff Street off North Park/US 27 North that will be utilized as a warming shelter. The facility opened its doors to vulnerable citizens Friday night and will do so again on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. With another frigid period projected for next weekend, the building is tentatively scheduled to during that period as well.
"A lot of people have rallied together to make this possible," Parsons, "God has pulled us together-- so very many people have helped with this."
She particularly singled out Carrollton City Manager David Brooks.
"Big kudos to Mr. Brooks for helping us make this possible," Parsons said, "and we also want to thank Carrollton Police Chief Jeff Richards and Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley who will be providing police presence in the area. Each department will also be transporting individuals to the shelter when needed."
A critical part of the project, according to Parsons, is the group of volunteers who are assisting with the preparation of a light breakfast, sack lunches and snacks. Some of the volunteers will be staying overnight.
"We certainly could not do this without the help of a lot of people," Parsons noted. "Like I said, God has pulled us together."
In total, shelter and meals will be provided over four days and nights, beginning Friday evening and continuing until Tuesday morning. Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. each day.
Parsons explained that COVID protocols will be in effect. Temperature checks will be made and masks provided.
"We might be doing this again next weekend," she said, "because the long range forecast says we could have extremely cold temperature then."
For additional information or to volunteer, call 770-834-4007.
