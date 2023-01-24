Carroll-County rivals Carrollton and Villa Rica will meet in the University of West Georgia's Coliseum this Saturday for a pair of non-region basketball contests.
In varsity action, the evening begins as the Lady Wildcats take on the Lady Trojans, tipping off at 7 p.m.
Carrollton's girls (10-10, 1-3) will go into the matchup following a region road game against East Coweta on Friday. Villa Rica's girls (10-6, 5-5) will enter the Coliseum following a home rivalry game with Lithia Springs on Friday.
Last season, Carrollton and Villa Rica's girls met twice in a home-and-away series, and in both games, Carrollton came away with a double-digit win, at scores of 67-41 and 51-34. Unlike last season, Saturday's UWG showcase will be the only chance either team will get to play each other this season.
On the boys' side, Villa Rica won both contests last season in the home-away set, with both games ending in a score of 64-61. However, this will be the first time Carrollton transfer Caleb Odom faces his former school in a hoops contest.
The Wildcats (5-12, 3-8) are in seventh place in their region with five region games remaining, including Friday's contest with Lithia Springs before the Carrollton tilt.
The Trojans (15-4, 2-2) are in a three-way tie for second place in their region with four region games left, including a Friday game against East Coweta before facing Villa Rica the next day.
Tipoff for the boys' game on Saturday is scheduled for 8 p.m.
