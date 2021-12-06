A Carrollton man has been indicted on five charges including theft by shoplifting and public indecency stemming from an incident at a gas station in Douglasville.
Donald Holland, 35, allegedly stole pizza, urinated in public at the gas station and tried to punch a police officer during the arrest, according to arrest warrants.
Holland was one of 21 criminal cases that returned a true bills of indictment during a Dec. 3 grand jury hearing.
A theft by shoplifting warrant stated that Holland took two slices of pizza value at less than $5 from the Racetrac location on Fairburn Road.
He is also accused of damaging $110.96 worth of protein bars, according to an arrest warrant.
A disorderly conduct warrant stated that Holland urinated on the floor and was ‘loud and using profanity’ at the location.
He was also indicted for obstruction to law enforcement when he attempted to punch an officer with a closed fist twice in the face, according to a warrant.
Holland was arrested on Oct. 17 and remains in the county jail after bond was denied.
