The Arts Festival of Carrollton will feature fine artists from across the United States as the event returns to the Carrollton Center for the Arts, October 9 and 10.
“We’re so happy to welcome the Arts Festival back for its eighteenth year,” said Arts Superintendent Tim Chapman.“We have a huge line up of visual, performing and demonstration artists and educational, hands-on activities scheduled for this year’s festival.”
The two-day event is held each year on the second weekend in October and features more than 50 visual artists, live entertainment, food trucks, youth exhibits and roving artists like Mark Abbati of Joy Unspeakable Living Sculpture. The festival will also host a performance by the Carrollton Jazz Orchestra at the Amp at Adamson Square, Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.
In the meantime, art lovers can start an art savings account by purchasing Art Bucks, certificates that can be used to buy art during the festival. Art Bucks purchases include the certificate and a Patron Award, which are presented to the artist when the patron makes a purchase. The artist will display the award in their tent and redeem the Art Bucks for cash. Art Bucks and Patron Award ribbons are picked up at the information booth on Saturday.
While at the arts festival, patrons can check out School Arts, an exhibition of works by young local artists displayed at the arts center’s Galleria through October 23. There will be an awards ceremony for the student artists during the festival this weekend.
Masks are recommended outside and required inside the center. Temperatures will be taken inside the center. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed throughout the festival and social distancing is suggested.
