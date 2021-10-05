Carrollton Trojans, MJ Morris. Quarterback Morris was 16 of 24 for 300 yards and four TDs.

Carrollton Trojans, Bryce Hicks. Hicks rushed for 171 yards and finished with two touchdowns.

Bowdon Red Devils, Robert McNeal. Quarterback McNeal was 11 of 13 for 236 yards and three touchdowns through the air. He also rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown.

