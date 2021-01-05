Carroll County voters supported the re-election of Georgia's two incumbent U.S. senators Tuesday night, but statewide results of the twin runoff races were too close to call.
Voters across Georgia returned to the polls Tuesday to vote in two Senate runoff races, with Republican incumbents David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler squaring off against Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock. Perdue is facing Ossoff, while Warnock is vying against Loeffler. At stake was the balance of power within the upper chamber of Congress.
With all 28 precincts accounted for as of 9:20 p.m., Perdue captured Carroll with 69.07% of the vote compared to Ossoff’s 30.93%. Meanwhile, Loeffler carried Carroll with 68.58% versus Warnock’s 31.42% of the vote. The results are pending certification by county elections officials.
As of 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday night, the statewide race between Ossoff and Perdue was tight, with about 44,800 votes separating the two candidates with 61% of Georgia's 159 counties reporting, according to the secretary of state’s website. Perdue was carrying the state with 50.68% of the ballots against Ossoff’s 49.32%.
Loeffler and Warnock were also neck and neck in the second runoff race statewide, with 19,813 votes separating the two. Loeffler was carrying the Peach State with 50.30% compared to Warnock’s 49.70% of the votes.
The unusual twin runoff races were held because none of the candidates in the senate races in the November general election received more than 50% of the vote.
Some 6,000 fewer Carroll County voters cast ballots in the runoff than they did in the Nov. 3 Senate races. On Tuesday, more than 47,100 voters cast their ballots in the runoffs, according to Carroll County Board of Elections figures. But in November, more than 53,000 Carroll voters cast ballots in these two Senate races.
Interest in the Senate runoffs was extremely high inside and outside the state. At stake in the race was control of the U.S. Senate, which was tilting to a narrow 50-48 Republican advantage going into Tuesday's vote. Democrats wanted to capture both seats to split control of the chamber and give Democratic Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris the power to cast the deciding vote in party line issues. For their part, the Republicans needed only one win in Georgia to maintain their majority.
With Election Day running smoothly in Carroll County, law enforcement in Paulding County were on alert after “threatening emails” were sent to county employees regarding threats to polling locations, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
Paulding County was not the only Georgia county to receive these threats, and the matter is being investigated by the Federal and Georgia Bureaus of Investigation.
But Carroll, Douglas, and Haralson counties received no threats to their polling locations, according to officials in each county.
The twin runoffs not only attracted nationwide attention but also set records for spending. Legions of volunteers urged residents to vote and the state received visits by just about every major political figure, from former President Barack Obama to Vice President Mike Pence, President Donald Trump, President-elect Joe Biden, and Harris.
For nine weeks, Georgians have been pummeled with ads, mailers, text messages, phone calls and door knockers with the message to vote in today’s runoffs.
More than four million voters cast their ballots across the state in these runoffs. That includes the three million who voted early, which is about four in every 10 registered voters, according to data from the secretary of state’s website.
Perdue and Loeffler visited Carrollton in the past few weeks, telling residents they are the firewall to “save America.” Ossoff and Warnock travelled the state telling their supporters they would “write the next chapter in American history.”
Trump and Biden were in Georgia this week, campaigning for their party’s candidates in one final push to urge voters to cast their ballots.
The runoffs took place against the backdrop of what amounted to a civil war among the state's GOP leadership. Trump lost Georgia in November by a narrow, 11,779-vote margin to Biden, flipping the state for the first time in favor of a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992.
Trump has since been trying to discredit and overturn the election in Georgia, calling the elections in Georgia “rigged” and “invalid.” He has raged against Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp in the nine weeks since Nov. 3. Loeffler and Perdue also criticized Raffensperger’s office for his handling of the presidential election.
Congress is scheduled today to certify the Electoral College votes cast last month for Biden, but Loeffler announced on Monday night, the eve of the twin runoffs, she would join a list of other Republican senators set to challenge the certification. At least 140 lawmakers in the U.S. House have said they will also object to the certification.
Meanwhile, the GOP caucus of Georgia promised constituents last month they would reform the elections process when they reconvene for the 2021 legislative session on Jan. 11. The caucus presented a list of seven promises, such as eliminating absentee ballot drop-off boxes and outlawing absentee voting without a cause.
Times-Georgian staff writer Stephanie Allen contributed reporting to this story.
