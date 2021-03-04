Both school systems in Carroll County and the University of West Georgia all had less than 1% positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff last week.
Carroll County Schools, the Carrollton City Schools system and the University of West Georgia each provide weekly updates on the number of positive coronavirus cases among their students and staff. However, Oak Mountain Academy does not provide weekly updates on the current number of positive coronavirus cases.
As of Friday, the Carroll County Schools system had 20 students who are currently positive for COVID-19 and 110 others who have been quarantined for possible exposure. That is less than 1% of the 14,903 students enrolled in the system, according to the Carroll County Schools website.
The county school system also has 1,868 employees, according to the website, and four workers are currently positive while eight other employees have been quarantined.
Charity Aaron, the county school system’s communications director, said in an email to the Times-Georgian on Monday the number of positive cases among students and staff is less than 1%, like it was at the beginning of the school year.
“We attribute the low numbers to proactive planning and enhanced safety protocols as well as a multi-step approach to monitoring each school community and implementing hybrid learning to reduce the number of students on campus at a given time, if necessary,” Aaron wrote.
Gov. Kemp announced last week he would be expanding the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines on March 8 to all K-12 teachers and staff at both public and private schools. Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning (DECAL) staff will also be eligible for the vaccine.
More than two million COVID-19 vaccine doses had been distributed to Georgia residents as of Sunday, according to a release from the governor’s office.
School administrators with the Carroll County Schools, Carrollton City Schools and Oak Mountain Academy are working with Tanner Health System officials to plan how their educators and staff can receive the vaccine.
Aaron told the newspaper that county administrators are looking forward to being eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting next week. She wrote they anticipate that getting the vaccines will further reduce the number of positive cases within the system and community.
As of Feb. 24, there were 17 University of West Georgia students who had tested positive, but no employees had positive tests, according to the UWG coronavirus information website. That is less than 1% of the university’s 14,300 students.
Meanwhile, the Carrollton City Schools system had four students with a current positive COVID-19 test as of Friday, or 0.07%, and 26 other students are in quarantine, which is 0.48% of the student population. The system has 5,409 students.
There are also three employees in the city school system who have tested positive and three others in quarantine, or 0.52%, according to the school system’s website.
“After almost an entire year of trying to safely navigate this pandemic, it is with a great sense of relief that, with the drop in new cases and the promise of vaccines in the near future, we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus said in a statement.
“Our implementation of strict safety mitigations, including mask wearing, has kept the number of positive cases here at Carrollton City Schools below the 1% threshold every week since school started,” Albertus wrote. “We believe our success in this effort can be attributed to the willingness of our families and staff to take these precautions seriously and, as a result, has allowed our students to benefit from in-person learning which we all know is best for all students.”
