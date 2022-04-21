Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (EMC) announced the recipients of this year’s Lineman School Scholarship. Luke Ashton, Dylan Buchanan, Owen Buford, Tyler Ethridge, Landon Foster, Jacob Maxwell, Brandon Smith, Jake Smith and Dale Thornhill will each receive a $5,000 scholarship to use toward the cost of lineman school.
Celebrating its five-year milestone, the cooperative’s Lineman School Scholarship has now helped fully or partially fund the training of more than 30 electrical line workers, according to a press release issued by Carroll EMC.
The release also stated that if an applicant is named a recipient upon completing the application process, a check is made payable to their chosen school and must be used for tuition, textbooks and other related fees.
“Making the choice to become a lineman was an important decision for me,” wrote scholarship recipient Dylan Buchanan. “Earning a competitive salary and having good benefits to support myself and my future family are things I can be proud of. This scholarship is a giant step forward on that career path.”
“A life goal of mine is to become a lineman because I believe a lineman’s job is one of the few careers where you help your community, work as a team and develop leadership skills,” added graduating senior Ty Ethridge. “Receiving this scholarship gives me great pleasure knowing I can continue on the path to my dream job.”
Buchanan and Ethridge will attend the Southeast Lineman Training Center this fall alongside fellow scholarship recipient Dale Thornhill. The remaining six recipients plan to enroll in West Georgia Technical College’s (WGTC) recently established apprentice lineman program.
“WGTC was my first choice because of the education I’ve already received when earning my CDL,” said Owen Buford who has already begun training. “The teachers and representatives are there to help you learn. As for the scholarship, it means everything to me. I can now put away the money I originally saved for this program.”
According to its release, To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must submit two letters of recommendation and an essay outlining why they want to become a lineman. The scholarship committee, composed of representatives from Carroll EMC, Coweta-Fayette EMC and Snapping Shoals EMC, invites each qualifying applicant to a panel interview. According to Jimmy Thompson, Journeyman Lineman for Carroll EMC and scholarship team lead, the committee looks for certain qualities in a potential recipient.
“Everyone on the interview panel is or was a lineman,” said Thompson. “So, we know what kind of personality and mentality it takes to be one. We look for a real desire to be a lineman and want to know what they are doing to prepare for that career path.”
This year, 15 eligible applications were received, according to the release.
"The cooperative proudly offers the Lineman School Scholarship to power the future, and it encourages aspiring lineman to apply," the release stated.
Interested applicants for next year’s scholarship cycle can contact Taylor Key at 770-830-5736 or taylor.key@carrollemc.com for more information or with questions.
