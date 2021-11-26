Unemployment numbers are continuing to decrease in Carroll County. In fact, according to Georgia Department of Labor statistics, those numbers are at an all-time low.
According to a press release, Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Carroll County recorded an all-time low unemployment rate of 2.3 percent, down one-tenth of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 5.1 percent.
"We are continuing to see all-time low unemployment rates across the state along with job growth in all of our statistical areas,” said Commissioner Mark Butler. “The focus now is getting more Georgians into the workforce to fill these critical positions, particularly as we gear up for a strong holiday employment season.”
The labor force increased in October by 332 to 56,113. That number is up 1,331 over-the-year.
Carroll County ended October with 54,815 employed residents. The number increased by 360 in October and was up 2,836 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 39 percent in October. When compared to last October, claims were down about 88 percent.
Subsequently, Georgia Regional Commissions are also seeing record low unemployment numbers.
That includes the Three Rivers Regional Commission where Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup, and Upson counties reside.
The October preliminary unemployment rate was down one-tenth to 2.4 percent. The rate was 5.3 percent one year ago.
The labor force was up 1,177 over the month and up 3,744 over the year, to 251,786.
The number of employed was up 1,408 over the month and and up 11,037 over the year, to 245,831.
Initial claims were down 952 (-44%) o-t-m and down 8,533 (-88%) o-t-y, to 1,213.
Initial claims were down over the month in Manufacturing and Administrative and Support Services, and down over the year in Manufacturing and Accommodation and Food Services.
There were 3,816 jobs posted on Employ Georgia.
— Special to the Times-Georgian
