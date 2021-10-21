Editor’s Note – Municipal elections for Villa Rica will take place Nov. 2. Each week between now and then, the Villa Rican will present a Question and Answer written interview with the candidates for Ward 3, Ward 4, and Ward 5. Each of the two candidates for each post will be asked the same questions and their answers will be published as submitted with minimal editing. The series continues this week with the candidates for Ward 4, Michael Young, the incumbent, and his challenger, Anna McCoy. The candidates for ward 5 will be featured next week.