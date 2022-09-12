JASPER COUNTY — Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced a 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency confirmed.
“We have not received any reports of any damage or otherwise. We will keep you informed of any updates,” the JCSO posed Sunday night on its social media.
The earthquake was reported around 8 miles northeast of Jackson and by a portion of Jackson Lake where Jasper, Newton and Butts and counties intersect, according to United States Geological Survey information.
According to the USGA, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake is of low intensity and causes weak shaking.
Butts County J. Michael Brewer posted on Twitter about hearing the earthquake in Butts County.
“Yes, that was an earthquake we heard in Butts County a short while ago. It sounded like thunder or an explosion,” Brewer wrote.
People living in Newton County, Monticello, Henry County and Warner Robins also commented on the JCSO post that they also felt or heard the earthquake.
