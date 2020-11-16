Special to the Times-Georgian
A Carrollton nursing home has been listed as among the best in the nation by U.S. News and World Report magazine.
The Oaks-Carrollton, located at 921 Newnan Road, was one of the top 21% of the nation’s skilled nursing facilities to be listed by the magazine as a Best Nursing Home for 2020-21.
The home earned the status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for short-term care. U.S. News gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance in quality measures.
“As a family-owned organization, we value our patients as members of the family and treat the communities we serve as such,” Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., chairman and CEO of PruittHealth, said. “That’s why quality of care is our highest priority and this achievement demonstrates that commitment. I’m proud of the team at The Oaks — Carrollton for being recognized nationally for its quality of care delivery.”
Now in its 11th year, the U.S. News Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing, and more for nearly all of the nation’s 15,000-plus nursing homes. The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect the magazine’s analysis of publicly available data, using a methodology that evaluates factors that the editors have determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes. This year, to accompany the new ratings, nursing home profile pages were updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements of safety and related advice on choosing a home or facility amidst the pandemic.
“U.S. News strives to provide access to information that allows consumers to make educated decisions on all types of care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Updating the profiles to include a patient safety summary that highlights COVID-19 data paired with other measures of care arms families, caregivers, and patients with the information needed to make a decision that keeps safety at the highest priority.”
The Best Nursing Home finder features ratings on both long-term and short-term care. The Long-Term Care Rating aims to provide prospective residents who need help with daily activities, and their families, with analysis and information regarding the quality of care provided by nursing homes. The rating includes data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits, and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics. The short-term rating incorporates measures of quality including consistency of registered nurse staffing, use of antipsychotic drugs, and success in preventing falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.