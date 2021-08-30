Tanner retail pharmacy opens at Tanner Health Pavilion

Tanner Health System is improving access to prescription medications with the new full-service Tanner Retail Pharmacy at the Tanner Health Pavilion, across Dixie Street from Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton.
Conveniently located on the ground floor across from the Blue Bike Bistro, the new pharmacy will be open weekdays, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Most insurances are accepted. In addition to competitively-priced prescription drugs with timely turnaround, the Tanner Retail Pharmacy also stocks over-the-counter medications and an array of gift items. Curbside service is also available at the south-side of the Tanner Health Pavilion, nearest to the parking deck.
The Tanner Retail Pharmacy is open to the public and offers special convenience to patients with doctor’s appointments in the Tanner Health Pavilion who can collect their prescriptions from the pharmacy before leaving the building.
Through an innovative new program — Meds to Beds — patients who are being discharged from Tanner Medical Center/Carrollton can have their prescription meds delivered right to their bedside before they go home. This service option does not require the patient to change pharmacies.
“Compliance with recommended medications is important in helping patients get and stay well. For those who are released from the hospital, continuity of their medications as directed once they go home can prevent further health issues and the need for readmission,” said Lynn Barrett, pharmacy director for Tanner. “We are excited about this opportunity to meet and serve our neighbors with their medication needs.”
The Tanner Retail Pharmacy offers four ways to order or transfer prescriptions:
• The handy mobile app, “Tanner Retail Pharmacy,” can be downloaded to your smartphone from the Apple App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android devices. A personal profile can be set-up on the app to manage prescriptions.
• The Tanner Retail Pharmacy website, thepharmacy.tanner.org, where prescriptions can be ordered.
• Speak with the Tanner Retail Pharmacy staff by phone at 770-812-8222.
• Drop by in person.
The Tanner Retail Pharmacy is located inside the Tanner Health Pavilion at 706 Dixie Street, Suite 140, and is staffed by credentialed pharmacists and pharmacy techs.
