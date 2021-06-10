Special to the Times-Georgian
Sports Turf Company, a Whitesburg-based specialty sports construction and surfacing company, received first-place honors for the renovations at Mt. Zion High School and Bowdon High School by the 2021 AGC Build Georgia Awards Program.
This is the fifth consecutive year that the firm has been recognized by the statewide Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America, Inc.
“We’re honored to receive recognition on any of our projects, but especially those close to home,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “We’ve worked throughout Carroll County to improve athletic facilities, but the community involvement with both Mt. Zion High School and Bowdon High School through a virtual ribbon cutting was special. We hope these facilities continue to serve as a staple in the community for many years to come.”
Sports Turf renovated Mt. Zion High School and Bowdon High School’s existing natural grass stadium fields to a performance artificial turf system. Both Carroll County fields feature AstroTurf’s RootZone 3D3 Blend turf system, Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad and BrockFILL.
The system combines a three-fiber artificial turf system, a 25-millimeter shock pad and the organic infill, BrockFILL. This system is designed for safety, durability and performance.
The renovation to Mt. Zion High School’s running track included new surfacing on all eight lanes, D zones and runway surfaces. The new Rekortan BS synthetic track surface will endure higher wear and traffic while providing enhanced force reduction.
“Sports Turf has continued to demonstrate that they are a leader in athletic facility construction, while also caring about their clients and the community,” said Carroll County School System Superintendent Scott Cowart. “The students, teachers, staff and the community as a whole could not be happier with the high-performing systems installed at both high schools.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.