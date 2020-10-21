Business owners who want to sponsor Southwire’s upcoming virtual holiday fundraiser have until Friday to sign up.
Earlier this year, the cable and wire manufacturer committed to donating $1 million to the communities in which they operate across the country to aid with the effects of COVID-19, Communication Specialist Blair Watkins said by email this month.
“The give has been issued a three-phased approach focusing on hunger, education and Hope for the Holidays,” she said. “Southwire has completed the first two phases and will close the 2020 year with the final phase, Hope for the Holidays.”
The virtual event will be held on Dec. 3 from 6-9 p.m. in honor of the company’s 70th anniversary, with a goal of raising an additional $70,000 toward these causes in partnership with local communities.
Southwire, headquartered in Carrollton, was founded in 1950 by Roy Richards, Sr., a Georgia Tech graduate. The company began with three used machines and a workforce of 12 employees. The company has grown to nearly 8,000 employees throughout the world, according to their website.
“We have also expanded the products we make — staying strong in our core business but integrating the needs of our customers to provide complete solutions that include wire, cable, tools, components and assembled products,” the company said in a March 23 release. “Richards’ extraordinary vision laid the foundation of quality, service and innovation for years to come, and his legacy lives on, as the company remains family-owned through the ownership of his children and grandchildren.”
There are four sponsorship levels for local businesses, including the $750, $1,500, $2,500 and $5,000 or more tiers, according to the event’s sponsorship guide. Each sponsorship comes with their own benefits, including recognition advertisements in the Times-Georgian.
The three-hour Facebook Live and YouTube Live event will feature a variety of musical performances and inspirational messages, Watkins said.
The company will focus on providing this event across all 22 “giving back communities” through a contribution of $250,000 through organizations such as Toys for Tots, Salvation Army Angel Tree, Feed My Starving Children, and others.
