Southwire announced Friday that Fernando Esquivel has been named the company’s new Executive Vice President of Human Resources.
The company said in a statement that Esquivel’s multi-faceted background aligns well with the company’s values and culture, and, “through his leadership, Southwire will continue its commitment to building and prioritizing a workplace that is inclusive, supportive and engaging.”
“We are thrilled that Fernando will be joining Southwire to lead our Human Resources efforts,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire president and CEO. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will further build on our strong culture of empowerment, trust, consistency and inclusion.
“Additionally, his knowledge of the manufacturing industry, his involvement with cutting edge people and culture strategies and his deep understanding of the importance of talent development will help propel Southwire forward as we continue our journey toward being generationally-sustainable for the next 100 years and beyond.”
Esquivel holds a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical & electrical engineering and a Master of Business Administration degree from Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey. At the beginning of his career, Esquivel worked at Procter & Gamble in Mexico City and has consistently moved up into leadership positions in organizations including Clorox, Microsoft, Eaton Corporation and more.
Most recently, he has served in senior executive roles at companies in the United States such as ANSYS and Mylan Inc. He is currently the Senior Vice President of People and Culture, Group & Transformation at Aristocrat Technologies.
Beyond work, Esquivel enjoys spending time with his family and has a passion to work with organizations that support kids and families. He enjoys watching his daughter play volleyball and is an avid pickleball player.
Esquivel explained that, with his diverse background in both human resources and engineering, he will be able to provide Southwire with strong leadership skills that prioritize its employees, The People Behind the Power™, while simultaneously keeping the company’s business and strategic goals in place.
“As a private company, Southwire has a long-term approach that fits well with my background, experience and values, and I am incredibly excited to be joining the Southwire team,” said Esquivel.
“I have always been moved by Southwire’s strong culture, its people and the company’s emphasis on sustainability, notably its Giving Back efforts. I know that by choosing to work at Southwire, and having the opportunity to lead these efforts, I will be able to align with both my personal and professional values and goals.”
