Special to the Times-Georgian
Southwire has announced the purchase of a California company that makes temporary power and lighting equipment.
The Carrollton-based company announced Tuesday it had acquired Construction Electrical Products (CEP) of Livermore, California. The company has been considered an industry leader in the manufacture of temporary power distribution and portable lighting products, serving the construction and industrial markets.
Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
According to the announcement, Southwire will hire 47 employees from CEP and will integrate its 48,000 square foot facility in California to Southwire’s distribution footprint. CEP’s existing product line will be combined with Southwire’s line of electrical safety and lighting solutions, adding popular products such as the 3-Phase Power Carts and the LED Balloon Light.
“We are incredibly excited to grow our business through the addition of CEP,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO. “As we continue to expand our Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions team, CEP’s 40-year legacy and presence in the temporary power and portable lighting market will be a strong complement to Southwire’s product portfolio and our strategic growth initiatives.”
Additionally, the company said it will now be able to leverage CEP’s Custom UL 1640 manufacturing program, which has allowed CEP to build UL certified products to customer specifications.
“CEP provides a twofold advantage for our growing electrical safety and lighting product lines while also bolstering our entire selection of Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions,” said Brandon Moss, Southwire’s EVP of Tools, Components, & Assembled Solutions.
“CEP’s products have a strict focus on safety while also being able to build to spec through the Custom UL 1640 manufacturing program. We are excited to add CEP’s products to Southwire’s selection of solutions, as they provide more electrical product options that allow contractors to work safely and more efficiently during every jobsite phase.”
Southwire, which has operations across the globe, was founded 70 years ago in Carrollton by Roy Richards Sr.
