Southwire has acquired a Florida-based manufacturer of nylon cable ties, adding to its family of diversified electrical supplies.
American Elite Moulding (AEM) of Crestview, Florida, was acquired for an unspecified price, according to a release issued Monday by Southwire. AEM has been serving the construction, industrial, retail, and OEM markets for more than 20 years and is one of the country's leading makers of nylon cable ties.
AEM employs 142 people, all of whom are being welcomed by the Carrollton-based maker of wire, cable, and electrical tools and equipment. Southwire will integrate AEM’s 75,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility in Crestview, and AEM's product line will also be combined with Southwire’s rapidly expanding Components Solutions platform – adding popular products such as EZ-Off™ ties, releasable ties and HVAC duct straps to Southwire’s selection.
“We’re very excited about the addition of AEM and are pleased to welcome their team to the Southwire family, specifically to our Tools, Components, and Assembled Solutions business,” said Rich Stinson, Southwire’s president and CEO. “We want to provide our customers with solutions for every phase of the job. The acquisition of American Elite Molding helps us further expand our components offering and allows us to offer an even broader portfolio of products and solutions.”
Southwire will now be able to leverage AEM’s state-of-the-art ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility in Crestview to offer an extensive selection of Made in the USA nylon cable ties.
AEM manufactures its products using virgin nylon 6/6 to guarantee superior quality. Its products are UL Listed, including UL 62275 Type 21S, where applicable, as well as UL181B/C for HVAC applications. AEM also offers Mil-Spec approved products, custom solutions, and private label products.
“AEM provides a strategic advantage for our growing Components Solutions platform” said Brandon Moss, Southwire's EVP of Tools, Components and Assembled Solutions. “AEM is one of America’s leading manufacturers of nylon cable ties, proudly committed to keeping its production within in the USA. Nylon cable ties are a key product that contractors use at every phase of the job. Through this acquisition, we are even more primed to provide our customers all the tools and components they need from one source to get the job done.”
Founded 70 years ago by Carrollton businessman Roy Richards Sr., Southwire is one of North America’s largest wire and cable producers. With revenues of $6.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine, Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, utility products, portable and electronic cord products, OEM wire products, and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment, and hand tools.
