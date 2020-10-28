Three Carrollton small business owners were recognized this week by the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.
Lynne Sammon and Amy Kent, the owners of Downtown Gowns at 306 Rome St., received the Start-up Business of the Year award. Will Ozier, the CEO and owner of Ozier Apparel, 213 Ave. C, was named Small Business Owner of the year.
These business leaders were honored Tuesday night at a membership barbecue event at Mill Town Music Hall in Bremen.
Ozier Apparel has been in west Georgia since 1985 and is a supplier of embroidered apparel. The business began with an original two-head Melco embroidery machine and offers screen and digital prints, as well as embroidery and a full service of apparel decoration.
Originally located in Bowdon, the company was started by Billy and Carol Ozier. Will worked part time while attending the University of West Georgia, making deliveries and learning about the sales process, according to a release from the Chamber of Commerce.
“It’s a huge honor, definitely a lot of really small businesses in our area and small business people,” Will said. “My dad ran it for over 25 years, and I was always around in and out. Our biggest customer is the University of West Georgia. This year has been pretty tough on us, and we had to make some tough decisions.”
After a tornado damaged the original location in 2008, they moved to Carrollton, where the company grew substantially. Its printing capabilities were expanded by adding an in-house screen and digital printing. Will oversees the company’s daily operations as CEO with his brothers, Luke and Mark.
Sammon’s idea to start a bridal boutique had been her dream for many years, but she took the time to raise her family while working in and running a variety of businesses.
She then joined the staff at the University of West Georgia as an event coordinator, where she met Kent, her future business partner. After seven years at the university, Sammon’s “entrepreneurial spirit” kicked in and she wanted to follow her dream.
Kent wanted to open a bridal boutique for more than two decades, but she never acted on her dream. When Sammon announced she would be opening a bridal dress shop in 2016, Kent asked if the two could go in together on the business. The name Downtown Gowns was the brainchild of Sammon’s daughter, Meredith.
In an interview with the Times-Georgian on Wednesday, Sammon and Kent said customers come into the store from as far away as Oxford, Alabama and Marietta to pick their wedding dresses. The boutique will celebrate three years in business on Saturday.
A start-up business is a company that is created completely from scratch, Sammon said, from conception to realization.
Most of the business members with the Chamber of Commerce employ less than 100 employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.