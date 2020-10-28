Carrollton, GA (30117)

Today

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High around 75F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 48F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.