ATLANTA — HelloFresh, one of America's leading meal kit companies, will establish a distribution facility in Newnan, bringing more than 750 jobs to Coweta County.
The announcement was made late Monday by Gov. Brian Kemp's office.
“It is a pleasure to welcome the largest meal kit service in the U.S. to the Peach State,” said Kemp. “I’m confident Newnan’s central location and our state’s unparalleled, rapidly growing logistics network will serve HelloFresh well as they invest in Georgia and bring jobs to the hardworking people of Coweta County.”
Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, HelloFresh is the largest meal kit provider in the United States. In 2019, HelloFresh delivered more than 281 million meals to customers in 13 countries and across three continents. The 208,930-square-foot Newnan facility, located at 510 International Park, will help HelloFresh better serve both their HelloFresh and EveryPlate customers across the Southeast.
“We are excited to make Newnan, Georgia, the newest home for HelloFresh’s rapidly growing U.S. operations,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh US. “This new distribution center supports HelloFresh’s long-term growth plans and allows us to serve even more customers with fresh, delicious recipes delivered right to their doorsteps.”
HelloFresh will bring hundreds of jobs to the local community, including meal distribution and assembly positions along with associate, lead, supervisor, and management opportunities.
“We are excited that HelloFresh, the nation’s largest meal kit delivery service, has chosen to locate in Coweta County. Their capital investment will strengthen our local economy and the addition of good jobs will create economic opportunity for our residents and neighboring communities,” said Trae Westmoreland, president of the Coweta County Development Authority.
Project Manager Alex Jones represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Coweta County Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Georgia Electric Membership Cooperative.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.