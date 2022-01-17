The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2021 business, volunteer, and education awards. The outstanding businesses and individuals will be honored at the Annual Gala on February 10, 2022.

The Chamber Annual Awards celebrate companies and individuals who have made exceptional contributions in Carroll County and West Georgia.

Nominees must be a member in good standing of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. In considering potential honorees, please consider the nominee's achievements in the year immediately prior to the award year (2021), as well as past successes and ongoing contributions to the community.

Also, nominees should not be current elected officials or individuals currently running for office.

Nominations may be submitted by an individual, a company representative, or another business. Self-nominations are also accepted. If the nominator does not know all of the required information about the nominee, the Chamber will follow up as necessary.

If a company/individual has received one of the annual awards in the past three (3) years, we kindly ask that you graciously open this opportunity to another nominee for potential recognition.

Please submit nominations via email to events@carroll-ga.org or in-person to the Chamber office by Wednesday, January 26, 2022. To access the nomination form, please use the following web link:

https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/1441/File/NominationForm2021F.pdf

The following includes a synopsis of each award and is followed by a list of previous honorees:

Business of the Year

Recognizes a company that has achieved exceptional business success while also demonstrating a longstanding commitment to excellence and a deep dedication to the betterment of the business community and Carroll County. The nominated business:

Must be located in Carroll County.

Must be established and in operation for at least three (3) years.

Has contributed significantly to the overall good of the community through existing jobs and new job creation, capital investment, philanthropy/community involvement, delivery of unique or specialized products or services, innovation in business practices, or a significant business achievement.

James A. Gill Volunteer of the Year

Recognizes an individual who exemplifies the selfless commitment to volunteerism that James A. Gill continues to exhibit in his life. This individual gives substantially of time, expertise, and leadership in support of a cause and/or nonprofit organization in Carroll County. This individual:

Demonstrates a deep dedication to service above self

Possesses an exceptional level of engagement and passion for community service and volunteerism

Stands as an inspiration to others

Has made a significant impact on behalf of others as a result of their involvement and leadership

Legacy Award (formerly "Citizen of the Year")

Recognizes an individual or company that has made a lasting, positive impact on Carroll County. This honoree's contributions leave an enduring legacy that has enhanced the quality of life for the citizens and elevated Carroll County.

Nominees excel in one or more of the following areas:

Ongoing engagement in the community

Broad impact and reach of contributions to the community

Commitment to the betterment of Carroll County and its citizens

Outstanding achievement or act of heroism

Positive, inspiring personal attributes that encourage and galvanize others

Thomas S. Upchurch – Workforce Education Award

Honors an educator who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to improving the quality of education and has an inspiring presence that motivates and influences students, colleagues, and the community.

Educator of students at a public or private organization in Carroll County from pre-K-12 or higher education.

Nominations should be based on excellence in one or more of the following areas:

Demonstration of commitment to student success and love for learning

Exhibition of the quality and/or innovation of an educational program or entity

Demonstration of a supportive and caring attitude toward students

Demonstration of support for the school mission and vision

CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS

1959 THOMAS R. LUCK

1960 IRVINE S. INGRAM

1961 HOMER L. BARKER

1962 M.C. WILEY

1963 JAMES E. BOYD

1964 J. EBB DUNCAN

1965 D.S. REESE

1966 ROBERT D. TISINGER

1967 WILL LOMASON

1968 TED HIRSH

1969 JOHN ROBINSON

1970 DORSEY DUFFEY

1971 STANLEY PARKMAN

1972 STEVE WORTHY

1973 ROY RICHARDS

1974 A.R. MCGUKIN

1975 PARKS W. BURTON

1976 SPENCER TEAL

1977 LAMAR PLUNKETT

1978 ROBERT D. TISINGER

1979 HORRIE B. DUNCAN

1980 HILL SEATON

1981 EDITH FOSTER

1982 TRACY STALLINGS

1983 MAURICE TOWNSEND

1984 DON HALL

1985 PHILLIP KAUFFMAN

1986 DR. TOM REEVE

1987 FRED O’NEAL

1988 CARL BRACK

1989 LAMAR MOODY

1990 WOODFIN COLE

1991 TOM UPCHURCH

1992 DUDLEY CROSS

1993 CHESTER ROUSH

1994 JUDY HULS

1995 EVELYN PARRIS

1996 NORMAN PADGET

1997 BOB MYER

1998 ROY RICHARDS, JR.

1999 DR. BEHERUZ SETHN

2000 JACK BEL

2001 JIM GILL

2002 BOB STONE

2003 FRED O’NEAL

2004 MIKE STEED

2005 WENDELL HOOMES

2006 DR. JOHN BURSON

2007 SUSAN FLECK

2008 LOY HOWARD

2009 MARY COVINGTON

2010 TIM PADGETT

2011 TIM WARREN

2012 SHERIFF TERRY LANGLEY

2013 MIKE WIGGINS

2014 JOE NEAL

2015 CATHERINE GORDON

2016 CYNTHIA LANGLEY

2017 STEVE ADAMS

2018 EDDIE DUFFEY

2019 GARY BULLOCK

2020 NO NOMINEE – COVID

ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

2006 RENEE KEENER

2007 DAVID CURTIS

2008 RAY DERBECKER

2011 MIKE & DONNA HOLDER

2012 TOMMY GREEN

2013 WAYNE DEWELL

2014 AARON MCWHORTER

2015 TOM WYSOCZYNSKI

2016 THE STONE FAMILY

2017 WAYNE & PATTY PAYNE

2018 JOHNNY TANNER

RENAMED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

2019 MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL

2020 NO NOMINEE – COVID

TOM S. UPCHURCH WORKFORCE EDUCATION AWARD

2011 TOM UPCHURCH

2011 CINDY CLANTON

2012 BEHERUZ SETHNA

2013 KAREN CURTIS

2014 MARK ALBERTUS

2015 SCOTT COWART

2016 DR. FAYE MCINTYRE

2017 PAULA GILLISPIE

2018 G.W. ROGERS

2019 KYLE MARRERO

2020 NO NOMINEE – COVID

VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR

1989 BOB MYERS

1990 DANIEL JACKSON\

1991 MARTHA JACKSON

1992 RAY ADAMS

1993 BRUCE BREWER

1994 DWIGHT HALE

1995 MARTIN SMITH

1996 TOMMY VANCE

1997 TIM CLARK

1998 JIM CLEMENS

1999 LAMAR MCBURNETT

RENAMED HORIZON AWARD

2000 RAY FULFORD

2001 ROY RICHARDS JR. / LOY HOWARD

2002 BOB GRAF

2003 LYNN KRESS

2004 MARK LAFOUNTAIN

2005 GALEN HOBBS

2006 ROBIE YORK

2007 RENEE KEENER / KATHY YATES

2008 GARY LEFTWICH

2009 CHARITY AARON

2010 ANITA JONES

2011 JOE STONE

2012 GARY HEWITT

2013 LEONARD WOOLSEY

2014 KELLY MEIGS

2015 WAYNE JOHNSON

2016 JOHN JACKSON

2017 JILL DUNCAN

2018 AMY BROWN

RENAMED JAMES A. GILL VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD

2019 KEITH WEST

2020 NO NOMINEE – COVID

