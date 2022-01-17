The Carroll County Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2021 business, volunteer, and education awards. The outstanding businesses and individuals will be honored at the Annual Gala on February 10, 2022.
The Chamber Annual Awards celebrate companies and individuals who have made exceptional contributions in Carroll County and West Georgia.
Nominees must be a member in good standing of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. In considering potential honorees, please consider the nominee's achievements in the year immediately prior to the award year (2021), as well as past successes and ongoing contributions to the community.
Also, nominees should not be current elected officials or individuals currently running for office.
Nominations may be submitted by an individual, a company representative, or another business. Self-nominations are also accepted. If the nominator does not know all of the required information about the nominee, the Chamber will follow up as necessary.
If a company/individual has received one of the annual awards in the past three (3) years, we kindly ask that you graciously open this opportunity to another nominee for potential recognition.
Please submit nominations via email to events@carroll-ga.org or in-person to the Chamber office by Wednesday, January 26, 2022. To access the nomination form, please use the following web link:
https://chambermaster.blob.core.windows.net/userfiles/UserFiles/chambers/1441/File/NominationForm2021F.pdf
The following includes a synopsis of each award and is followed by a list of previous honorees:
Business of the Year
Recognizes a company that has achieved exceptional business success while also demonstrating a longstanding commitment to excellence and a deep dedication to the betterment of the business community and Carroll County. The nominated business:
Must be located in Carroll County.
Must be established and in operation for at least three (3) years.
Has contributed significantly to the overall good of the community through existing jobs and new job creation, capital investment, philanthropy/community involvement, delivery of unique or specialized products or services, innovation in business practices, or a significant business achievement.
James A. Gill Volunteer of the Year
Recognizes an individual who exemplifies the selfless commitment to volunteerism that James A. Gill continues to exhibit in his life. This individual gives substantially of time, expertise, and leadership in support of a cause and/or nonprofit organization in Carroll County. This individual:
Demonstrates a deep dedication to service above self
Possesses an exceptional level of engagement and passion for community service and volunteerism
Stands as an inspiration to others
Has made a significant impact on behalf of others as a result of their involvement and leadership
Legacy Award (formerly "Citizen of the Year")
Recognizes an individual or company that has made a lasting, positive impact on Carroll County. This honoree's contributions leave an enduring legacy that has enhanced the quality of life for the citizens and elevated Carroll County.
Nominees excel in one or more of the following areas:
Ongoing engagement in the community
Broad impact and reach of contributions to the community
Commitment to the betterment of Carroll County and its citizens
Outstanding achievement or act of heroism
Positive, inspiring personal attributes that encourage and galvanize others
Thomas S. Upchurch – Workforce Education Award
Honors an educator who has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to improving the quality of education and has an inspiring presence that motivates and influences students, colleagues, and the community.
Educator of students at a public or private organization in Carroll County from pre-K-12 or higher education.
Nominations should be based on excellence in one or more of the following areas:
Demonstration of commitment to student success and love for learning
Exhibition of the quality and/or innovation of an educational program or entity
Demonstration of a supportive and caring attitude toward students
Demonstration of support for the school mission and vision
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS
1959 THOMAS R. LUCK
1960 IRVINE S. INGRAM
1961 HOMER L. BARKER
1962 M.C. WILEY
1963 JAMES E. BOYD
1964 J. EBB DUNCAN
1965 D.S. REESE
1966 ROBERT D. TISINGER
1967 WILL LOMASON
1968 TED HIRSH
1969 JOHN ROBINSON
1970 DORSEY DUFFEY
1971 STANLEY PARKMAN
1972 STEVE WORTHY
1973 ROY RICHARDS
1974 A.R. MCGUKIN
1975 PARKS W. BURTON
1976 SPENCER TEAL
1977 LAMAR PLUNKETT
1978 ROBERT D. TISINGER
1979 HORRIE B. DUNCAN
1980 HILL SEATON
1981 EDITH FOSTER
1982 TRACY STALLINGS
1983 MAURICE TOWNSEND
1984 DON HALL
1985 PHILLIP KAUFFMAN
1986 DR. TOM REEVE
1987 FRED O’NEAL
1988 CARL BRACK
1989 LAMAR MOODY
1990 WOODFIN COLE
1991 TOM UPCHURCH
1992 DUDLEY CROSS
1993 CHESTER ROUSH
1994 JUDY HULS
1995 EVELYN PARRIS
1996 NORMAN PADGET
1997 BOB MYER
1998 ROY RICHARDS, JR.
1999 DR. BEHERUZ SETHN
2000 JACK BEL
2001 JIM GILL
2002 BOB STONE
2003 FRED O’NEAL
2004 MIKE STEED
2005 WENDELL HOOMES
2006 DR. JOHN BURSON
2007 SUSAN FLECK
2008 LOY HOWARD
2009 MARY COVINGTON
2010 TIM PADGETT
2011 TIM WARREN
2012 SHERIFF TERRY LANGLEY
2013 MIKE WIGGINS
2014 JOE NEAL
2015 CATHERINE GORDON
2016 CYNTHIA LANGLEY
2017 STEVE ADAMS
2018 EDDIE DUFFEY
2019 GARY BULLOCK
2020 NO NOMINEE – COVID
ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR
2006 RENEE KEENER
2007 DAVID CURTIS
2008 RAY DERBECKER
2011 MIKE & DONNA HOLDER
2012 TOMMY GREEN
2013 WAYNE DEWELL
2014 AARON MCWHORTER
2015 TOM WYSOCZYNSKI
2016 THE STONE FAMILY
2017 WAYNE & PATTY PAYNE
2018 JOHNNY TANNER
RENAMED BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
2019 MILL TOWN MUSIC HALL
2020 NO NOMINEE – COVID
TOM S. UPCHURCH WORKFORCE EDUCATION AWARD
2011 TOM UPCHURCH
2011 CINDY CLANTON
2012 BEHERUZ SETHNA
2013 KAREN CURTIS
2014 MARK ALBERTUS
2015 SCOTT COWART
2016 DR. FAYE MCINTYRE
2017 PAULA GILLISPIE
2018 G.W. ROGERS
2019 KYLE MARRERO
2020 NO NOMINEE – COVID
VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR
1989 BOB MYERS
1990 DANIEL JACKSON\
1991 MARTHA JACKSON
1992 RAY ADAMS
1993 BRUCE BREWER
1994 DWIGHT HALE
1995 MARTIN SMITH
1996 TOMMY VANCE
1997 TIM CLARK
1998 JIM CLEMENS
1999 LAMAR MCBURNETT
RENAMED HORIZON AWARD
2000 RAY FULFORD
2001 ROY RICHARDS JR. / LOY HOWARD
2002 BOB GRAF
2003 LYNN KRESS
2004 MARK LAFOUNTAIN
2005 GALEN HOBBS
2006 ROBIE YORK
2007 RENEE KEENER / KATHY YATES
2008 GARY LEFTWICH
2009 CHARITY AARON
2010 ANITA JONES
2011 JOE STONE
2012 GARY HEWITT
2013 LEONARD WOOLSEY
2014 KELLY MEIGS
2015 WAYNE JOHNSON
2016 JOHN JACKSON
2017 JILL DUNCAN
2018 AMY BROWN
RENAMED JAMES A. GILL VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD
2019 KEITH WEST
2020 NO NOMINEE – COVID
