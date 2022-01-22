ATLANTA — Robert Bunch has been named president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia.
“I’m honored to be asked to lead Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in my home state of Georgia,” Bunch said.
“We have a talented, dedicated team in Georgia focused on innovation and collaboration in order to bring greater affordability and better health outcomes for the people we serve. I look forward to working with the team to continue, and further that work.”
Bunch has spent the past 20 years at Anthem dedicated to helping Georgians access quality, affordable health care. He has successfully held various management and leadership positions, overseeing efforts focused on product implementation, growth strategy, pricing and marketing at the local level and later fulfilling those same duties while serving Anthem’s larger national customers.
“Robert brings a wealth of experience to this role and a commitment to fulfilling our mission of improving the lives and communities we serve,” said Brian Shipp, president and SVP, commercial business.
“In addition to in-depth knowledge of the health care industry, Robert is a proven leader who spent many years in the Georgia market, which will benefit our members, employer customers and provider partners.”
Bunch will continue to be based in Anthem’s Atlanta office.
He replaces Pam Stahl, who recently left Anthem to pursue another opportunity outside of the industry.
