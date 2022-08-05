Mr. Bruce Joseph Quayle, age 84, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022. He was born July 31, 1938, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of the late Bruce Bates Quayle and Marie Ann Rezney Quayle.
Bruce graduated from Collinsville High School in 1956 and from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Personnel Management. He served his country as a Staff SGT. E-6 in the United States Army. On June 14, 1964, he married the love of his life, Marsha Nast Quayle, who passed away in April of 2020.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his children, Wendee McGuffee, Chad Quayle, and Clint Quayle; sister, Sandy Druebert; brother, Roger Quayle; and grandchildren, Bruce Quayle, Jr. Charlie Quayle, Connell Quayle, and Ibby Quayle.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 2:00 pm from the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville. Interment will follow in West Georgia Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
