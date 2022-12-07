Jamie Brown said her final goodbyes on Tuesday night.
The Haralson County Commissioner chose not to run for the seat she has held for the past 10 years, and Tuesday was her final voting meeting.
Brown, 46, addressed the Commission and the crowd.
“I just want to say thank you,” Brown said. “A lot of people in this room have been very supportive of me, and have helped me grow and learn. I’ve spent 10 years of my life in this seat. This chapter is closing.”
After serving 10 years as Haralson County District 2 Commissioner Jamie Brown, 46, decided to step down at the end of her term on Dec. 31.
“I felt like it was time for me to move on to the next project,” Brown said at the time of her announcement earlier in the year. “I believe that God has what I’m calling a new adventure in store for me. I’m not sure what that is at this time, but I’m very excited about it.”
Brown paved a new road when she was elected — she was the first woman to win a seat on the Haralson County Board of Commission and she believes, at 36, the youngest successful candidate as well.
Brown brought a wealth of experience that was useful to Haralson County residents. For seven years, she worked for the Douglas County Commission working her way up to deputy clerk.
Poole said he welcomed the perspective of a woman and her experience working with the Douglas County commissioners.
“I believed that she would be more attentive, which she was,” Poole said. “I believed that she would be more detailed and I think she was.”
She was very likely to research issues before she cast her votes, he said.
At the time she worked in Douglas County, that county was undergoing a lot of change, and in the last decade, so has Haralson County, Poole said.
“Haralson County, for years has been sort of reluctant to change,” Poole said. “Change is something that they’re really apprehensive about.”
Brown’s insight helped ease the transitions, he said.
Debbie Crook, one of Brown’s long-time friends, has been one of her ardent supporters. In fact, when Brown came to Crook and her late husband, Danny Crook, with the idea of running for the Commission, they paid her qualifying fee.
“Her values — she’s a very Christian lady and seeks the Lord’s guidance on everything she touches,” Crook said. “She is always dedicated and worked to make government more efficient and effective. … She wanted to make sure everybody had a voice.”
When running for office, transparency was important to her and increasing transparency of county government was one of her campaign promises, Brown said.
Today, thanks in part to her lobbying, the county has an easy to navigate website, the County Commission meetings are streamed online and the meetings are more accessible to people, Brown said.
“That’s one of my fondest memories of that first meeting, moving the meeting from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” she said. “It made our government more transparent. It opened it up for more people to be a part of the meetings, to give their input, to see how government works.”
In addition, the commissioners during her tenure have refined their policies including the vendor policies. They have built a new jail and paved roads under the special purpose local option sales tax and transportation (SPLOST).
“We’ve done more for the people in the way of paving roads, resurfacing roads in the last 10 years than we have in, I don’t know, in my memory,” Brown said.
David Tarpley said he has “served longer than any of the rest of us on the board...Commissioner Brown has always been one you can go to and discuss issues with the county.”
Chairman Ronnie Ridley said Brown has “done a real good job for the county. She’s been a real asset to me since I have been Chairman.”
Brown is a member of West Georgia Worship Center and has been thinking about becoming involved is some type of mission work, she said.
“Maybe some local mission, maybe some far away mission,” she said. “I’m not sure yet.”
